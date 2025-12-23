Trending topics:
MLB Rumors: Blue Jays receive concerning update on Kyle Tucker free agency pursuit

The Toronto Blue Jays reportedly received a concerning update regarding their pursuit of top free agent Kyle Tucker as the offseason continues to unfold.

By Alexander Rosquez

Kyle Tucker #30 with the Cubs high-fives teammates in the dugout.
© Michael Reaves/Getty ImagesKyle Tucker #30 with the Cubs high-fives teammates in the dugout.

The Toronto Blue Jays may no longer be in pole position to sign Kyle Tucker, despite early optimism surrounding their pursuit of the star outfielder. Toronto had been viewed as a serious contender after showing strong interest early in the offseason, but recent reporting suggests the situation is evolving.

As free agency unfolds, the Blue Jays appear to be reassessing their roster priorities. While adding a middle-of-the-order bat remains a goal, internal needs could push the front office in a different direction than originally expected.

That shift was highlighted by MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, who suggested Toronto’s focus may now be centered more heavily on infield upgrades rather than the outfield. Their greater need is in the infield, Rosenthal said, noting that while Tucker remains in play, the Blue Jays’ roster construction points elsewhere.

Infield focus could alter Toronto’s plans

Rosenthal explained that Toronto’s interest in Tucker and other outfielders has not disappeared, but positional needs may dictate how aggressively the club pursues them. If the Blue Jays prioritize addressing the infield, it could significantly reduce their chances of landing Tucker.

The Blue Jays have been linked to high-profile infield options such as Bo Bichette and Alex Bregman, both of whom could reshape the lineup and defensive alignment. Adding either player would likely require a major financial commitment and could effectively remove Toronto from the Tucker sweepstakes.

Tucker remains one of the top talents available, coming off a season in which he hit .266 with 22 home runs and 73 RBIs. However, fit and roster balance may ultimately outweigh pure star power in Toronto’s decision-making.

Tucker’s visit is still viewed positively

Earlier this offseason, Tucker visited the Blue Jays’ spring training facility in Dunedin, Florida, a meeting that was described as productive by manager John Schneider. The conversation focused on the organization’s long-term direction and competitive outlook.

It was very productive,” Schneider said. “Great, great player. And it’s not a surprise his skillset fits exactly what we’re doing. So, we’ll see where the next couple (of) weeks lead.”

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
