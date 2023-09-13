The Seattle Seahawks faced a challenging situation during their recent 30-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, as both right tackle Abraham Lucas and left tackle Charles Cross were forced out of the game due to injuries.

Lucas had been dealing with a lingering patella injury since training camp and missed the second half of the game. Cross, on the other hand, left the game in the second half due to a toe injury and did not return.

In their absence, the Seahawks relied on Jake Curhan and Stone Forsyth to fill the vacant tackle positions, with Greg Eiland being the only other tackle on the roster. Looking ahead to their next matchup against the Detroit Lions, it remains uncertain whether Lucas or Cross will be available.

Seattle Sign Former Pro Bowler Jason Peters

To address the injuries plaguing their offensive line, the Seahawks signed veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters to their practice squad. While the injuries to Lucas and Cross do not appear to be long-term concerns, Peters’ addition provides stability to the team in the interim.

Peters completed 19 seasons in the NFL, so he can add some valuable experience to a very young line. His most successful stint were the 11 years he spent with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he achieved a Super Bowl victory in 2017.

The nine-time Pro Bowler began his career with the Buffalo Bills in 2004 as an undrafted player Peters had one-year tenures with the Chicago Bears and the Dallas Cowboys after departing the Eagles, playing in 10 games last season.

How Old Is Jason Peters?

Jason Peters is 41 years old.