Aaron Rodgers’ stint with the New York Jets started off in the worst possible way. The veteran quarterback got injured in the first drive of his debut, and only a day later, the team found out he will miss the rest of the 2023 NFL season.

Needless to say, this changes everything for the Jets. Rodgers held much of the team’s aspirations going into this campaign, so his absence has already led to speculation around the quarterback position.

Many believe the Jets could go after one of the unsigned signal-callers on the market, since Zach Wilson left a lot to be desired last year. Head coach Robert Saleh admitted they will consider their options, though he made it clear they trust in Wilson.

Robert Saleh says Jets trust in Zach Wilson during Rodgers’ absence

“We are gonna look through some things, but I do want to make it very clear that Zach’s our quarterback,” Saleh said, as quoted by ProFootballTalk. “We’ve got a lot of faith in Zach, we’re really excited about this opportunity. We’re rolling with Zach and excited for him.”

What’s Aaron Rodgers’ contract with the Jets?

After being traded from the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers agreed to a new two-year, $75 million contract with the New York Jets.

What injury does Aaron Rodgers have?

Aaron Rodgers suffered an Achilles tendon tear in his debut for the New York Jets against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.