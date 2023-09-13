Carolina entered Week 1 with a sense of renewed optimism, fueled by their recent draft selection of Bryce Young as the number one overall pick. This move signified a potential shift in direction for the franchise, which had endured several years of struggles in securing playoffs appearance.

However, the reality of their season opener proved to be a stark contrast to their expectations. Not only did they suffer a defeat at the hands of a divisional rival like the Atlanta Falcons, but they also encountered challenges in various facets of the game as the final score demonstrated.

Despite glimpses of brilliance from their rookie quarterback, the team faced adversity due to injuries. In particular, a significant setback looms over the Panthers, as a crucial absence of cornerback Jaycee Horn leaves a remarkable hole in their lineup.

Panthers CB Jaycee Horn Expected to Miss Multiple Weeks

The Panthers have had difficulties in getting the best performance from Horn, who had struggled to stay on the field during his short career. His numbers are pretty clear about this topic being an issue, as he missed 18 games during his first two seasons.

Hoen added yet another setback in the form of a hamstring injury sustained in the first half of their Sunday matchup against the Falcons. As reported by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the cornerback is expected to be out for multiple weeks.

This forces the team to find an immediate replacement to start for the foreseeable future, but they have found that in Troy Hill. It was the veteran who entered the game to replace Horn, so Hill seems to be destined to receive more snaps in the next few matches.

When Was Jaycee Horn Drafted?

Jaycee Horn was drafted with the eighth pick in 2021 by the Carolina Panthers.