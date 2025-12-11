Seahawks warned about Sam Darnold’s fatal flaw

Sam Darnold has won at least ten games in back-to-back seasons and with different teams. Then again, he’s also been given great opportunities to succeed with the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks.

Mike Macdonald’s team boasts one of the best defenses in the game, and while they don’t run the ball efficiently, they’re still fully committed to living and dying by the run.

That should be by design. As Seahawks beat writer Brady Henderson explained, Darnold’s tendency to turn the ball over is the team’s Achilles heel, and it may come back to haunt them when it matters the most.

Sam Darnold’s turnovers could kill the Seahawks’ hopes

“The Seahawks turned the ball over 24 times last season,” wrote Henderson, “but that made sense with a pass-heavy offense that wasn’t all that prolific. This season, they rank sixth in scoring (26.5 points per game) despite 23 turnovers. Two of them actually came on defense via fumbles on interception returns, but it has been a problem for an otherwise strong offense.”

Sam Darnold #14 of the Seattle Seahawks

“While quarterback Sam Darnold has been an upgrade over Geno Smith in virtually every way,” added Henderson, “Darnold leads the NFL with 16 turnovers despite operating the NFL’s most run-heavy offense.”

Darnold passes the eye test and clearly has all the talent in the world. That being said, history isn’t on his side, and it will take a lot to change the narrative around him.