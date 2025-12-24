Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today for Al Nassr vs Al Zawraa in 2025 AFC Champions League Two Matchday 6?

The spotlight returns to continental action as Al Nassr, led by coach Jorge Jesus, host Al Zawraa in Matchday 6 of the 2025 AFC Champions League Two. While both teams have already secured qualification, the fixture has drawn attention for reasons beyond the standings.

At the center of the discussion is Cristiano Ronaldo, who has yet to appear in the competition after an early agreement with the coaching staff to manage his workload. That plan was designed to limit fatigue during a demanding stretch of the season.

However, the 28‑day pause in domestic competition has shifted the dynamics. With Saudi league play on hold due to the national team’s Arab Cup commitments, Al Nassr now view this match as a chance to regain rhythm and rebuild competitive sharpness.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today?

Yes. Al Nassr head coach Jorge Jesus confirmed in his pre‑match press conference that Ronaldo will be involved against Al Zawraa, affirming his inclusion in the squad after weeks of strategic rotation aimed at managing fatigue. “Cristiano Ronaldo will be there for the game against Al‑Zawraa tomorrow (today),” he said.

Cristiano Ronaldo and players of Al Nassr celebrates victory after winning the Saudi Pro League match. Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Probable Al Nassr lineup today vs Al Zawraa

Here’s the projected Al Nassr XI for today’s AFC Champions League Two Matchday 6 clash against Al Zawraa:

Probable Al Nassr lineup: Bento; Sultan Al‑Ghannam, Mohamed Simakan, Iñigo Martinez, Salem Al‑Najdi; Ali Al‑Hassan, Marcelo Brozovic, Wesley; Sadio Mane, Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo.