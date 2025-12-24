Al Nassr vs Al Zawraa LIVE: Kickoff time with Cristiano Ronaldo set for 2025 AFC Champions League Two debut

Al Nassr face Al Zawraa in their final group stage match of the 2025–26 AFC Champions League Two, with Cristiano Ronaldo expected to be one of the main attractions as the Saudi Arabian side close out a perfect continental campaign. Al Nassr arrive as clear favorites in Group D, already assured of a place in the knockout stages, while Al Zawraa still need a positive result to confirm qualification.

Al Nassr have not played a competitive match in nearly a month, but their form in the tournament has been flawless. They have won all five of their group stage matches and have already secured first place in a group that also includes FC Istiklol and FC Goa. Their most recent official outing ended in a commanding 4-0 away victory over FC Istiklol, with goals from Joao Felix, Mohamed Simakan, Sadio Mane, and Ayman Ahmed, capping off a dominant November run.

Al Nassr stayed sharp in a recent friendly, defeating Al Wahda 4-2, with goals scored by Cristiano Ronaldo, Kingsley Coman, Haroune Camara, and Saad Al Nasser. On the other side, Al Zawraa arrive with momentum after defeating FC Goa at home thanks to goals from Kadhim Raad Hatem and Hasan Abdulkareem.