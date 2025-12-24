Trending topics:
Al Nassr vs Al Zawraa LIVE: Kickoff time with Cristiano Ronaldo set for 2025 AFC Champions League Two debut

Al Nassr face Al Zawraa SC in the 2025 AFC Champions League Two, with Cristiano Ronaldo set to make his competition debut. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Want to know when kickoff is scheduled? Stay with us for full real-time action.

By Emilio Abad

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Al Nassr face Al Zawraa in their final group stage match of the 2025–26 AFC Champions League Two, with Cristiano Ronaldo expected to be one of the main attractions as the Saudi Arabian side close out a perfect continental campaign. Al Nassr arrive as clear favorites in Group D, already assured of a place in the knockout stages, while Al Zawraa still need a positive result to confirm qualification.

Al Nassr have not played a competitive match in nearly a month, but their form in the tournament has been flawless. They have won all five of their group stage matches and have already secured first place in a group that also includes FC Istiklol and FC Goa. Their most recent official outing ended in a commanding 4-0 away victory over FC Istiklol, with goals from Joao Felix, Mohamed Simakan, Sadio Mane, and Ayman Ahmed, capping off a dominant November run.

Al Nassr stayed sharp in a recent friendly, defeating Al Wahda 4-2, with goals scored by Cristiano Ronaldo, Kingsley Coman, Haroune Camara, and Saad Al Nasser. On the other side, Al Zawraa arrive with momentum after defeating FC Goa at home thanks to goals from Kadhim Raad Hatem and Hasan Abdulkareem.

Today's venue

King Saud University Stadium, commercially known as Al-Awwal Park, hosts today’s AFC Champions League Two match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The stadium, which serves as Al Nassr’s home ground, has been operated by Saudi Media Company since September 2020 and features a seating capacity of 25,000, providing the stage for this decisive group finale.

Here's how it looks:

A general view inside the stadium Al-Awwal Park.

Start time!

Al Nassr vs Al Zawraa will get underway at 11:00 AM ET (PT:8:00 AM)

Al Nassr and Al Zawraa clash in the AFC Champions League Two

Welcome to our live blog of the AFC Champions League Two group stage finale.

Al Nassr face Al Zawraa today in a decisive matchup, with knockout stage implications still in play. Al Nassr arrive having already secured qualification and first place in the group, while Al Zawraa need a result to advance.

Stay with us for key information and minute-by-minute updates as both teams square off in this continental showdown.

