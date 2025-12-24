Clayton Kershaw fires back at critics, compares Dodgers’ dominance to NY Yankees’ dynasty

As Clayton Kershaw steps away from the mound, the newly retired pitcher has time to reflect on a career that will undoubtedly earn him a spot in the Hall of Fame. Over more than a decade, Kershaw became the face of the Los Angeles Dodgers, guiding the franchise from perennial underachievers to back-to-back champions in 2024 and 2025.

The three-time World Series champion witnessed the transformation firsthand, navigating changes in ownership, team culture, and roster construction. Through it all, Kershaw remained a respected voice in the clubhouse and a favorite among fans.

Recently, Kershaw appeared on the Literally! with Rob Lowe podcast, hosted by the actor and lifelong Dodgers supporter, to discuss the current Dodgers dynasty and the comparisons it invites to historic teams, most notably the 1990s and early 2000s New York Yankees.

How does Kershaw compare the Dodgers to the Yankees?

Reflecting on his upbringing during the Yankees’ dominant era and his own role in the Dodgers’ rise, Kershaw said: “I think that was the way the Yankees were. When I was growing up, the Yankees were the best team, in the World Series and winning all those. But I think that’s good for baseball. I really do. Having a team that you either love, because that’s your team, or you hate because they keep winning, that’s good for baseball.

Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers raises the Commisioner’s Trophy. Mark Blinch/Getty Images

He added, “You don’t want to be indifferent. I think it’s good to have that. That’s what viewership is. I think this postseason, obviously with our Japan fanbase, and being in Canada, it was the highest-watched postseason in a long time. So I think it’s all good for baseball.”

Kershaw embraced the role of the Dodgers as baseball’s “villains,” suggesting that dominance drives interest in the sport and provides teams something to chase.

Dodgers’ sustained dominance

With global talent, significant resources, and a front office capable of consistently building a competitive roster, the Dodgers look poised to remain a dominant force in Major League Baseball for years. Kershaw’s perspective underscores both the challenges and excitement of chasing a modern dynasty.

