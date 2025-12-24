MLB Rumors: NY Yankees join NY Mets in battle for former Phillies player as plan B to Cody Bellinger

The New York Yankees are actively surveying contingency options as they navigate their outfield plans for the 2026 MLB season. With Cody Bellinger remaining their top priority, the front office has begun evaluating secondary targets should negotiations fail to produce a deal.

One name that has surfaced is former Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Austin Hays, who reestablished his value last season with the Cincinnati Reds after a difficult finish to his 2024 campaign in Philadelphia. His production and versatility have reportedly made the free agent All-Star a target for the NY Mets, among other teams.

Hays delivered a solid offensive year in Cincinnati, posting a .266/.315/.453 slash line with 15 home runs, 60 runs scored, and a .768 OPS across 101 hits. While his WAR (0.8) was modest, his contributions played a role in the Reds’ postseason push and reinforced his reputation as a reliable everyday outfielder.

That interest became more concrete this week when Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the Yankees have already checked in on Hays as a fallback option. Via X, Heyman wrote: “The Yankees also have checked in on Austin Hays. Hays becomes more realistic for them if they are unable to retain their No. 1 target Cody Bellinger.”

Austin Hays #12 of the Cincinnati Reds reacts to hitting a three-run home run. Jason Mowry/Getty Images

Mets’ interest adds competition

As previously reported, the New York Mets have also discussed Hays internally as they look to stabilize an outfield that struggled with consistency last season. His right-handed bat and ability to handle everyday duties make him a logical fit for a team seeking lineup balance without committing long-term resources.

A familiar name gaining momentum

Although neither New York club appears close to a decision, the overlapping interest underscores Hays’ growing market value as free agency approaches. For the Yankees, he represents insurance behind Bellinger. For the Mets, he offers a potential everyday solution with proven production.

As roster construction continues across the league, Hays’ next destination could quietly influence the outfield outlook for more than one contender heading into the 2026 season.

