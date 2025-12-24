Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers have decided that DK Metcalf will not leave the team, despite the two-game suspension the wide receiver received after an altercation with a fan in Detroit.

According to a report by Tom Pelissero, even after the NFL’s decision voids $45 million in guarantees, the Steelers will not part ways with the player. “DK Metcalf’s $45 million in guarantees void as a result of his two-game suspension, but sources say the Steelers have already reaffirmed their commitment to Metcalf for 2026 and beyond. Both sides are moving forward together.”

General manager Omar Khan signed Metcalf as one of the key pieces to help Aaron Rodgers contend for the Super Bowl. Now, the Pittsburgh Steelers will have to clinch a berth in the playoffs without him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Can the Steelers win the AFC North?

Yes. The Steelers can win the AFC North with a victory over the Cleveland Browns on the road in Week 17. They could also be divisional champions if the Ravens lose to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

What are Steelers’ chances of making the playoffs?

The Steelers currently have a 91% chance of making the playoffs as they sit atop the AFC North with a 9-6 record. A win in Cleveland would clinch a spot in the postseason, but even if they lose, their chances would still be 79%, as they would secure a berth with a victory over Baltimore in Week 18.

Advertisement