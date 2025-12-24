Malik Willis sends clear message to Matt LaFleur about Packers QB job with Jordan Love hurt

The Green Bay Packers’ latest performance left a negative mark in several ways. Not only did they suffer a tough loss against a divisional rival like the Bears, but Matt LaFleur also had to rely on Malik Willis due to the injury sustained by his star player, Jordan Love.

The question for the coach now revolves around what he will do heading into the game against the Ravens, which could determine his team’s fate this season. What’s more, Willis also played while injured, and despite this setback, he was able to finish the game.

Ahead of upcoming game at Lambeau Field, Willis told LaFleur that he will be available if needed for the showdown against Baltimore: “I try to take it one day at a time, but I would assume that I’m going to be ready,” the QB said Tuesday, via Steve Megaree of the Associated Press.

The hard fall on his right shoulder at the end of regulation was a tough blow, which he admitted, yet he finished the game despite his injury. “The adrenaline’s pumping and, you know, we got to get in. We don’t have anybody else, so we’ve got to keep going. It was fun.”

Malik Willis #2 of the Green Bay Packers.

What happened to Jordan Love?

Jordan Love was unable to finish the game against the Bears after entering the league’s concussion protocol following a heavy hit. Due to the short recovery window required by the safety guidelines, the Packers have confirmed that he will also be out for the upcoming game against the Ravens. His absence leaves Green Bay without its starting quarterback for a critical non-conference matchup as he prioritizes his health and recovery.

LaFleur pleased with what he saw from Willis

Despite the Week 16 loss to the Bears, Willis has shown he can rise to the occasion, posting 9-of-11 for 121 yards and a touchdown while rushing 10 times for 44 yards. His coach knows he has a capable backup for Love.

“I think he’s done a hell of a job, man,” Matt LaFleur said via AP. “I think it’s all about his approach, how he came in here, how open he was to being coached. We were pretty hard on him and his footwork, and he’s done an outstanding job. I feel like the more he plays, the better he’s gotten. It’s great to have a guy like him you have so much confidence in.”

Playoff chances for the Packers

Despite their recent loss, the Green Bay Packers are in an excellent position to secure a Wild Card spot. According to the official NFL website, they currently have a 94% chance of making it, with two weeks remaining in the regular season.

If they defeat the Ravens at Lambeau Field in Week 17, that percentage will rise to 99%, while in the final week they will travel to Minnesota to face the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium, where the team’s fate will practically be decided.