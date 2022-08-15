In an NFL pre-season game, Seattle Seahawks will face Chicago Bears. Find out here when, where, and at what time the game will be played, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States.

Seattle Seahawks will play against Chicago Bears in what will be an NFL pre-season game. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch this game in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Two teams are facing each other that this season will seek to improve what was done last season that really was not good, and both were left out of the playoffs. In the case of the Chicago Bears, they finished with a win/loss balance of 6-11, far from the last teams qualified for the postseason in 2021.

The Seattle Seahawks finished with a 7-10 record, and in their case they weren't that far behind the 9-8 Philadelphia Eagles, who ultimately took last place in the postseason. With some adjustments, this team could perfectly fight to reach the playoffs and that is why they want to prepare in the best way.

Seattle Seahawks vs Chicago Bears: Date

This 2022 NFL preseason match between Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears that will take place at the Lumen Field Stadium in Seattle, Washington will be played on Thursday, August 18 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Seattle Seahawks vs Chicago Bears: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Chicago Bears

Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears will play this 2022 NFL preseason match this Thursday, August 18 at 8:00 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other option: ESPN.

