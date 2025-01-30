Trending topics:
Each edition, the color of the Gatorade that drenches the Super Bowl-winning coach becomes a mystery, and it's not just a drink! It's tradition, excitement and bets. What will it be this year? Check the history.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs gets dunked in Gatorade after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV in 2020.
The tradition of dousing the Super Bowl-winning coach with Gatorade is one of the most anticipated and talked-about customs by all viewers of each edition of the National Football League’s grand game.

Since the New York Giants initiated this practice in the 1980s, the color of the drink has varied, becoming a topic of speculation and betting among fans and experts. Many even place bets on the outcome.

Every year, the choice of the color of Gatorade poured over the winning coach adds an element of mystery and excitement to the conclusion of an event that has become one of the most-watched sports spectacles worldwide.

Gatored’s Super Bowl colors through the years

The tradition of dousing the winning Super Bowl coach with Gatorade began in the mid-1980s, with the New York Giants reportedly initiating the practice during the 1984 regular season of the National Football League.

This celebratory gesture gained widespread attention during the 1986 NFL season when Giants head coach Bill Parcells was doused 17 times after each victory, culminating in a Super Bowl XXI win.

Vita Vea #50 and William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers give head coach Bruce Arians a Gatorade shower after winning Super Bowl LV in 2021. (Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

YearSuper Bowl winnerGatorade color
2024Kansas City ChiefsPurple
2023Kansas City ChiefsPurple
2022Los Angeles RamsBlue
2021Tampa Bay BuccaneersBlue
2020Kansas City ChiefsOrange
2019New England PatriotsBlue
2018Philadelphia EaglesYellow
2017New England PatriotsNone
2016Denver BroncosOrange
2015New England PatriotsBlue
2014Seattle SeahawksOrange
2013Baltimore RavensNone
2012New York GiantsPurple
2011Green Bay PackersOrange
2010New Orleans SaintsOrange
2009Pittsburgh SteelersYellow
2008New York GiantsTransparent
2007Indianapolis ColtsTransparent
2006Pittsburgh SteelersTransparent
2005New England PatriotsTransparent
2004New England PatriotsNone
2003Tampa Bay BuccaneersPurple
2002New England PatriotsNone
2001Baltimore RavensYellow
Based on this data, the most frequently used Gatorade color in Super Bowl celebrations is orange, appearing 5 times (21.7% of the time), according to sources like Marca and People.

As for the upcoming Super Bowl LIX, the color of the Gatorade used in the celebration remains to be seen. Traditionally, the choice of color has been a fun and often unpredictable aspect of the Super Bowl festivities.

