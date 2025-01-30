The tradition of dousing the Super Bowl-winning coach with Gatorade is one of the most anticipated and talked-about customs by all viewers of each edition of the National Football League’s grand game.
Since the New York Giants initiated this practice in the 1980s, the color of the drink has varied, becoming a topic of speculation and betting among fans and experts. Many even place bets on the outcome.
Every year, the choice of the color of Gatorade poured over the winning coach adds an element of mystery and excitement to the conclusion of an event that has become one of the most-watched sports spectacles worldwide.
Gatored’s Super Bowl colors through the years
The tradition of dousing the winning Super Bowl coach with Gatorade began in the mid-1980s, with the New York Giants reportedly initiating the practice during the 1984 regular season of the National Football League.
This celebratory gesture gained widespread attention during the 1986 NFL season when Giants head coach Bill Parcells was doused 17 times after each victory, culminating in a Super Bowl XXI win.
Vita Vea #50 and William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers give head coach Bruce Arians a Gatorade shower after winning Super Bowl LV in 2021. (Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
|Year
|Super Bowl winner
|Gatorade color
|2024
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Purple
|2023
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Purple
|2022
|Los Angeles Rams
|Blue
|2021
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Blue
|2020
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Orange
|2019
|New England Patriots
|Blue
|2018
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Yellow
|2017
|New England Patriots
|None
|2016
|Denver Broncos
|Orange
|2015
|New England Patriots
|Blue
|2014
|Seattle Seahawks
|Orange
|2013
|Baltimore Ravens
|None
|2012
|New York Giants
|Purple
|2011
|Green Bay Packers
|Orange
|2010
|New Orleans Saints
|Orange
|2009
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Yellow
|2008
|New York Giants
|Transparent
|2007
|Indianapolis Colts
|Transparent
|2006
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Transparent
|2005
|New England Patriots
|Transparent
|2004
|New England Patriots
|None
|2003
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Purple
|2002
|New England Patriots
|None
|2001
|Baltimore Ravens
|Yellow
Based on this data, the most frequently used Gatorade color in Super Bowl celebrations is orange, appearing 5 times (21.7% of the time), according to sources like Marca and People.
As for the upcoming Super Bowl LIX, the color of the Gatorade used in the celebration remains to be seen. Traditionally, the choice of color has been a fun and often unpredictable aspect of the Super Bowl festivities.