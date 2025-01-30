The tradition of dousing the Super Bowl-winning coach with Gatorade is one of the most anticipated and talked-about customs by all viewers of each edition of the National Football League’s grand game.

Since the New York Giants initiated this practice in the 1980s, the color of the drink has varied, becoming a topic of speculation and betting among fans and experts. Many even place bets on the outcome.

Every year, the choice of the color of Gatorade poured over the winning coach adds an element of mystery and excitement to the conclusion of an event that has become one of the most-watched sports spectacles worldwide.

Gatored’s Super Bowl colors through the years

The tradition of dousing the winning Super Bowl coach with Gatorade began in the mid-1980s, with the New York Giants reportedly initiating the practice during the 1984 regular season of the National Football League.

This celebratory gesture gained widespread attention during the 1986 NFL season when Giants head coach Bill Parcells was doused 17 times after each victory, culminating in a Super Bowl XXI win.

Vita Vea #50 and William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers give head coach Bruce Arians a Gatorade shower after winning Super Bowl LV in 2021. (Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Year Super Bowl winner Gatorade color 2024 Kansas City Chiefs Purple 2023 Kansas City Chiefs Purple 2022 Los Angeles Rams Blue 2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Blue 2020 Kansas City Chiefs Orange 2019 New England Patriots Blue 2018 Philadelphia Eagles Yellow 2017 New England Patriots None 2016 Denver Broncos Orange 2015 New England Patriots Blue 2014 Seattle Seahawks Orange 2013 Baltimore Ravens None 2012 New York Giants Purple 2011 Green Bay Packers Orange 2010 New Orleans Saints Orange 2009 Pittsburgh Steelers Yellow 2008 New York Giants Transparent 2007 Indianapolis Colts Transparent 2006 Pittsburgh Steelers Transparent 2005 New England Patriots Transparent 2004 New England Patriots None 2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Purple 2002 New England Patriots None 2001 Baltimore Ravens Yellow

Based on this data, the most frequently used Gatorade color in Super Bowl celebrations is orange, appearing 5 times (21.7% of the time), according to sources like Marca and People.

As for the upcoming Super Bowl LIX, the color of the Gatorade used in the celebration remains to be seen. Traditionally, the choice of color has been a fun and often unpredictable aspect of the Super Bowl festivities.

