Aaron Rodgers has to decide in the coming weeks whether he will retire from the NFL or attempt to win one last Super Bowl with another team after the New York Jets confirmed that the quarterback will be released.

The star is 41 years old, and it has been 14 long seasons since he was crowned champion with the Green Bay Packers. Although the Jets were one of the league’s biggest disappointments in 2024, the reality is that Rodgers’ numbers were not bad, with 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

Given this scenario, many reports indicate that Aaron Rodgers would not be willing to say goodbye on a low note, so he is ready to explore his options in free agency. Now, the player would have two conditions for any team that wants to sign him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s next team for Aaron Rodgers?

The Pittsburgh Steelers, the Los Angeles Rams, and the Las Vegas Raiders are favorites to sign Aaron Rodgers. In an exclusive report from TMZ Sports, the quarterback explained the two key factors that will tip the scales in making his final decision on which team will be his next.

“The soon-to-be free agent quarterback doled out his wish list following a training session in sunny Southern California explaining that he really only desires two things in his next team. No. 1, he asked to be wanted. And No. 2, he said he was hopeful to be surrounded by talent. It didn’t seem he’d be opposed to some good weather, either.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Great Super Bowl champion head coach reveals if Aaron Rodgers will sign with Steelers

In the video, Rodgers can be seen carrying a bag before getting into his car when a reporter asks him what factors he takes into consideration when choosing a team. “What factors? They want you and they got a good team.”