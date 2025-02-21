Mike Tomlin has 18 consecutive non-losing seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the last and only Super Bowl he won with the team was 16 years ago. Additionally, the franchise has not had a playoff victory since January 2017.

Following Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement, Tomlin has not found a quarterback capable of keeping the team as a championship contender. Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph all failed in their first attempts.

Next, the bet was to let Russell Wilson and Justin Fields compete. Although the results seemed promising halfway through the 2024 season, it all ended in an unexpected downfall with five consecutive losses and another elimination against the Ravens.

Who will be the starting quarterback for Steelers in 2025?

The Steelers have not yet confirmed who will be their starting quarterback for 2025. Russell Wilson and Justin Fields will become free agents, and there are veterans in the market like Aaron Rodgers and Sam Darnold who could be options.

Despite this, the final decision seems to be between Wilson and Fields. Now, a new report from Jeremy Fowler indicates that, while Justin is preferred within the organization, Mike Tomlin may lean toward the veteran.

“Russell Wilson has made the Steelers a priority. He loved it there. He would like to be the quarterback there. Certainly, Mike Tomlin feels a commitment or loyalty to Wilson that could show over time here in the next couple of weeks.”