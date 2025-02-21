MLB Rumors: Nolan Arenado’s future with the Cardinals in limbo as trade options dwindle

The MLB offseason has been filled with rumors and speculation surrounding Nolan Arenado’s future. The St. Louis Cardinals, who had previously expressed their intent to trade the star third baseman, are now facing a dilemma. Despite holding talks with several interested teams, they have yet to come to any agreement. This has led to a shift in plans, and it now appears that Arenado could remain with the Cardinals for the upcoming season.

The complexity of Arenado’s situation stems from several factors that have made it difficult for him to leave St. Louis. While his career achievements are undeniable, his offensive performance has seen a slight decline in recent years. Additionally, his age and no-trade clause have significantly limited the Cardinals’ options in finding a team willing to take on his contract.

After months of stalled negotiations, Arenado arrived for the Cardinals’ spring training without any clarity on his future. Although the organization had initially been actively seeking a trade, the situation has taken an unexpected turn.

As Katie Woo of The Athletic mentioned on Foul Territory via “X”, “Neither Arenado nor John Mozeliak has closed the door on a trade, but it doesn’t seem like anything is likely to happen anytime soon… We know that Nolan gave Mozeliak five teams that he would consider a trade to. And he’s not going to expand that list. Among those destinations, the Red Sox, the Yankees, the Dodgers, and the Padres didn’t really seem to have a fit. So, right now, everyone is just kind of stuck.”

Nolan Arenado #28 of the St. Louis Cardinals hits an RBI single against the Cleveland Guardians in the sixth inning at Busch Stadium on September 22, 2024 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

A shrinking market and uncertainty for Arenado

Nolan Arenado’s list of potential suitors has dwindled. The Boston Red Sox, once considered a viable option, have pulled out of the race after acquiring Alex Bregman. The New York Yankees, in contrast, show no interest in Arenado. The San Diego Padres, already committed to Manny Machado at third base, don’t have room for Arenado, while the Los Angeles Dodgers have made no moves toward the Cardinals’ third baseman.

Cardinals in a strong position?

Given these developments, the likelihood of Arenado remaining in St. Louis has increased. “The Cardinals can move forward as usual. They’ll continue to explore the market now and then, but for right now, they’re committed to having a 10-time Gold Glove winner at third base—guys, that’s not a bad thing to have on your roster,” Woo added via Foul Territory. In other words, the Cardinals have come to terms with the fact that having a player of Arenado’s caliber, despite his age and contract, continues to make him a valuable asset to the team.

What’s next for Arenado?

Nolan Arenado’s situation highlights how a combination of contractual obligations, player performance, and team needs can shape the MLB trade market. As the start of the 2025 season approaches, Arenado’s future remains uncertain, and it will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.