Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams meet in a Divisional round game of the 2022 NFL Playoffs. This game will be held at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 at 3:00 PM (ET). The home team knows exactly what they have to do to win this game. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

The Buccaneers won the Wild Card round against the Eagles at home 31-15 in what was a display of power by Tom Brady and the Bucs' offense. The home team knows the Rams perfectly, in the regular season they lost a game on the road against the Rams.

The Los Angeles Rams are big favorites, but like the Packers the team tends to struggle during the postseason. The victory against the Cardinals was good for the Rams, but it was at home, although the record on the road during the regular season was positive.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Los Angeles Rams: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 23, 2022.

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida.

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Los Angeles Rams: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Los Angeles Rams: Storylines

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers want to defend their Super Bowl title and the team needs to win this game against a big favorite to send a clear message to the rest of the teams in the postseason. The first victory of the 2022 postseason was relatively easy for the Buccaneers and Tom Brady, they dominated the Eagles 31-15 at home, the defense was perfect and they allowed less than 100 rushing yards.

Tom Brady will be the starting quarterback for the Buccaneers with 485/719 passes completed, 5316 yards, 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. It is highly likely that Leonard Fournette will be available for this game as he was activated from injured reserve.

The Los Angeles Rams are big favorites to win in the divisional round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs but they have to face the defending champions, it is not an easy task. In the first game of the postseason the Rams won against the Cardinals 34-11 with brilliant offensive work.

Matthew Stafford leads the Rams offense as a starting quarterback with 404/601 passes completed, 67.2%, 4886 yards, 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. Sony Michel is the Rams' top running back with 845 yards and 4 touchdowns. The Rams could use Odell Beckham as quarterback in a couple of plays.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Los Angeles Rams in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Divisional round matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by NBC, NBCSports.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Los Angeles Rams: Predictions And Odds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers are favorites at home with -2.5 points to cover and -138 moneyline at DraftKings, current NFL playoff offer Bet $5, Win $280. This offer will run through the Super Bowl. They are defending champions and have a positive record at home. Los Angeles Rams are underdogs with +2.5 ATS and +128 moneyline. The totals are offered at 48 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Buccaneers -2.5.

DraftKings Tampa Bay Buccaneers -2.5 / -138 Totals 48 Los Angeles Rams +2.5 / +128

