Sources indicate that the Broncos could play at Wembley in what will be the 2022 NFL International Games, but this information will be confirmed on Wednesday, May 4.

The international games are fun to watch and are a perfect opportunity for the NFL to begin its global expansion as it is hoped will one day happen. But for now, football fans are looking forward to what the 2022 schedule will be for the international games on May 4.

It's been more than 12 years since the Denver Broncos played outside the United States, in 2010 it was the last time they played what was the NFL International Series of that time in London against the San Francisco 49ers, the Broncos lost 16-24 .

The Broncos are one of eight NFL teams that have never won an international game, but the franchise's new quarterback, Russell Wilson, does know what it's like to play and win an international game since he won a game with the Seahawks in 2018 against the Raiders in London.

Which NFL team would the Broncos play in London?

Jacksonville Jaguars could be the rival of the Denver Broncos in what will be the 2022 NFL International Series with five games. The information comes from sources who spoke with DenverFan 104.3 FM and Jake Shapiro posted what the Broncos' international schedule will be for the upcoming season.

Also, Joe Ellis (President and CEO of the Broncos franchise) said that he would love to see the Broncos play in London this year: “….There's some games in London this year, I'd love to see us…” Ellis during the NFL's annual meeting.

The 2021 season for the Broncos was dismal and now with a new and experienced quarterback like Russell Wilson, things could change so that the future of the Broncos goes back to what it once was with Peyton Manning in the 21st century.