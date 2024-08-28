To remember or be amazed by, here are some memorable moments from the league.

American football captivates an entire country, mobilizes millions, and generates unparalleled interest among fans of each franchise. With teams that make history or others that go unnoticed, but always creating stories, often in extreme situations or moments that are captured forever.

Often, a single play can decide the course of this sport. A detail, a defense, an impossible catch, or a long run while the runner dodges everything in their path… all kinds of situations. To honor those moments, we have compiled the plays that remain etched in everyone’s memory. Let’s take a look at the most ingenious plays in NFL history.

The Double Fumble that became a touchdown

The double fumble (Getty Images)

The Chargers were just two yards from the end zone with 25 seconds left before halftime. In a power run play, the running back lost the ball, which bounced and was recovered by a Cardinals defender. The defender decided to lateral the ball to a teammate to attempt a return. The result was disastrous for Arizona: the ball slipped through the hands of the player, and Chargers tight end Phillips recovered it and scored a touchdown.

Jones kept running

Jones run and run… (Getty Images)

Jacoby Jones, the wide receiver for the Baltimore Ravens, ran a total of 109 yards against the San Francisco 49ers in a Super Bowl game. That run and those yards helped the Ravens win 34-31.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pagano’s master play

The Pagano’s play (Getty Images)

Speaking of fun plays in NFL history, we must mention the trick play devised by Colts coach Pagano in a game against the Patriots. On a fourth down and 3, he decided to shift all the players to the right side of the field, leaving only two on the line of scrimmage—the one who snapped the ball and the one who tried to get the first down. The defense was confused, and the result was a penalty and possession for New England.

Advertisement

Butler’s interception

Malcom Butler intercepted pass (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Defense in football is as important as offense, and this play is a perfect example. Malcolm Butler intercepted a pass from Russell Wilson, the quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, in the end zone with only 26 seconds left, and the Patriots leading 28-24. Butler ended the Seahawks’ chances, and the Patriots secured their fourth Super Bowl title.

Advertisement

Neal’s “Bumerooski”

A “classic bumerooski” (Getty Images)

Chargers fullback Lorenzo Neal scored a touchdown with the classic Bumerooski play. Phillip Rivers handed the ball between his legs, executing what appeared to be a handoff to the running back. Neal kept the ball and ran to the end zone amidst the defense’s confusion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Harrison’s pick-six

James Harrison intercepted a pass (Getty Images)

Once again, we find ourselves in the middle of a Super Bowl. In Super Bowl XLIII, the Cardinals faced the Steelers, where we saw one of the best defensive plays in history. Steelers linebacker James Harrison intercepted a pass from Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner and ran 98 yards like a freight train to score a touchdown for Pittsburgh.

Advertisement

The Locomotive Run

The Locomotive Riggins (Getty Images)

Advertisement

One of the greatest, most thrilling, and most remembered plays in the history of the sport. John The Locomotive Riggins scored a touchdown for the Washington Redskins, who were trailing the Miami Dolphins 13-17. Pure power. The Redskins went on to win the final 27-17.

Advertisement

Jones saves the Rams

A incredible defensive play (Getty Images)

Another incredible defensive play that decided a championship. With only 6 seconds left on the clock, Saint Louis Rams linebacker Mike Jones shattered the Tennessee Titans’ hopes in Super Bowl XXXIV by stopping Kevin Dyson just one yard short of a game-tying touchdown that would have forced overtime.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Manningham’s ball chase

Manningham chase the ball (Getty Images)

With just minutes left, the Giants were trailing the Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI. Eli Manning threw a 38-yard pass with the Patriots leading 17-15, which was brilliantly caught by Mario Manningham on the edge of the field. In the end, the Giants won 21-17.

Advertisement

The greatest Catch in history

The greatest Catch in history (Getty Images)

Advertisement

One of the most enduring images in the memory of fans. In Super Bowl XLIII between the Cardinals and the Steelers, Arizona was leading 23-20 with only 43 seconds left when Santonio Holmes made an incredible play. Ben Roethlisberger threw an impossible pass, and Holmes worked magic: he made an indescribable catch, and the Steelers won their sixth title, 27-23.

Advertisement

Elway’s Helicopter

Elway was the protagonist of the match (Broncos Wire)

A play that defines who John Elway was. It happened in Super Bowl XXXII, with the Broncos facing the Green Bay Packers led by Brett Favre. In the third quarter, tied at 17, the Denver quarterback brought his team closer to the touchdown zone with a curious helicopter-style move. The Broncos won 31-24, and this play will always be remembered for its significance and its protagonist.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A miraculous reception

Freeman and a miraculous reception (Getty Images)

The game between the Packers and Vikings was tied at 20 in overtime, and Favre had possession on third down to win the game. He threw a deep pass that appeared to be defended by the Minnesota cornerback. However, miraculously, the ball ended up in the hands of receiver Antonio Freeman, who scored a miraculous touchdown to save Green Bay’s season.

Advertisement

Montana’s Passes

Montana leads a 49ers to victory (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Talking about a Super Bowl and Joe Montana always leads to something remarkable. In this case, the game was 16-13 in favor of the Cincinnati Bengals with only two and a half minutes left. Then came the magic of the legendary 49ers quarterback. Without a doubt, one of the greatest moments in the history of the sport, as Montana’s skill and leadership led San Francisco to a 20-16 victory.

Advertisement

The Helmet Catch

An iconic catch at Super Bowl (Getty Images)

Considered by many to be the greatest play in Super Bowl history. It happened during Super Bowl XLII when the Giants were trailing the Patriots 10-14. Eli Manning threw an incredible pass, overcoming New England’s tough defense. David Tyree made an unforgettable catch using his helmet, much to the Patriots’ despair. The next play resulted in a touchdown, and the Giants won the final 17-14.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mahomes’ Invention

The Mahomes behind-the-back pass (Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs entered the 2024 season with their sights set on an unprecedented three-peat in NFL history. Before the real competition began, Andy Reid’s team tried out new things. One of the plays that garnered the most attention had Mahomes as the protagonist: in his final drive of the game, he attempted a behind-the-back pass. It was an 8-yard completion to tight end Travis Kelce that worked quite well. “I always said it had to happen naturally. I can’t force it,” Patrick commented. Will we see him try it more often?