Todd Bowles is confident Bucs might adequately replace Mike Evans after 49ers move

Todd Bowles will no longer count on Mike Evans, one of the best wide receivers in the history of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as the wideout has joined the San Francisco 49ers.

After many years, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play an NFL season without Mike Evans on their roster. The wide receiver took his talent and catches to the San Francisco 49ers and, while it could be a tough blow for the team, Todd Bowles is confident that his squad has what it takes to replace him.

“They’re talented,” Bowles said via nbcsports.com. “We know they’ve got a lot of talent right there. Any time you lose a player like that, or any player that was legendary on their team, different guys got to come in and step up. That’s the nature of sports, and I’m sure we have some guys in that room that will.”

Not only from a statistical standpoint, but also because of the leadership Evans represented for the Buccaneers, he will be difficult to replace. It will be up to coach Bowles to find a way to fill that void, relying on big names such as Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin Jr. to get the job done.

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Mike Evans’ legacy in Tampa Bay

During his legendary 12-year run in Tampa Bay, Mike Evans wasn’t just a reliable target; he completely rewrote the franchise record books as the ultimate model of consistency. The guy walked into the league and immediately dropped 11 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons right out of the gate—an NFL record to start a career and a streak tied with the legendary Jerry Rice for the most consecutive 1,000-yard seasons ever.

Mike Evans #13 wide receiver.

In his 176 regular-season games with the Bucs, he racked up a staggering 866 receptions, 13,052 receiving yards, and 108 touchdown catches, utterly dominating the team’s all-time receiving leaderboards. He capped off his incredible legacy as a core piece of the Super Bowl LV championship squad, forever cementing his status as a Tampa Bay icon, a lock for the Bucs’ Ring of Honor, and a future Hall of Famer.

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Todd Bowles trusts his wide receivers

If they can stay healthy, it is clear that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ receiving corps is one of the best and most solid in the NFC. Todd Bowles knows he has plenty of talent at his disposal, and he spoke highly of the work Jalen McMillan has done this offseason.

“Jalen’s tough. His mental toughness is unbelievable,” the head coach said. “His competitiveness, the way he attacks the ball, the way he fights for every route and wants to get open and be that guy, that gives you a lot of confidence.”

Jalen McMillan #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

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