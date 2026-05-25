Buccaneers coach encourages Rueben Bain Jr. by comparing him to Steelers legend

Rueben Bain Jr. is creating plenty of hype within the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the point that one coach compared him to a Pittsburgh Steelers legend.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers couldn’t believe their luck when Rueben Bain Jr. fell to them in the 2026 NFL Draft. It seems like they are still ecstatic about having him as run game coordinator/outside linebackers coach Larry Foote compared him to Pittsburgh Steelers legend James Harrison.

Foote is also a former Steeler coach, so he knows both franchises very well. “Off the film, if you had to bet, [Bain] is going to be a star,” Foote told reporters. “The way he plays the game, he’s explosive, plays with great leverage, and it’s hard to block those type of guys. Back in the my Pittsburgh days, I played with a guy, James Harrison, like that.”

Bain hasn’t even debuted in the NFL and he is already drawing comparisons to a player who has a Defensive Player of the Year, two Super Bowls, five Pro Bowl appearances, and is a two-time first-team All-Pro. It seems like sky is the limit for Bain.

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Bain should make an impact straight from the get-go

Rueben Bain was expected to be a top 10 pick, and the Bucs managed to get him at 15th. Bain was one of the best pass rushers in College Football last season, but had a glaring weakness according to NFL scouts: his arm length.

Rueben Bain Jr.'s first practice did not disappoint 😱



SOUND UP 🔊 pic.twitter.com/DKcsXlVSBu — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 8, 2026

However, Bain has the speed, acceleration, and raw strength to just overcome the obstacles. He also has the ability to go down the tackle’s posture, and then regain level to hit the quarterback. All skills point out at him being a difference maker.

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The Bucs need to improve their pass rush

The Buccaneers had just 35 sacks last season, the least in the Todd Bowles era. Hence, getting Bain is just what they needed. Bain needs to establish dominance from early on and get the team some sacks.

If a team doesn’t pose a threat to the quarterback, the field will open up and the secondary gets exposed. Hence, for the pass defense, it’s as important to have a good pass rush as having a good set of cornerbacks.