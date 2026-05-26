Argentina roster for pre-World Cup friendlies to include more than 30 players while Messi recovers from injury

While Lionel Messi continues recovering physically, Argentina expanded their roster to more than 30 players for the friendlies leading up to the World Cup.

While Lionel Messi continues recovering from the muscle fatigue he suffered after his latest match with Inter Miami, the focus is now on Argentina’s upcoming friendlies. The team coached by Lionel Scaloni will face Honduras and Iceland, with a final 32-player roster available for those matches.

According to information provided by Argentine journalist Gaston Edul through his X account, six players were added to the manager’s list for these matches: Nicolas Capaldo, Tomas Aranda, Joaquin Freitas, Santiago Beltran, Simon Escobar, and Ignacio Ovando.

Argentina’s 2026 World Cup roster will be revealed just before the deadline, with key players such as Messi leading the squad. The reigning world champions will set up their base camp in Kansas City for the tournament.

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Argentina’s final warm-up matches before World Cup

Argentina is wrapping up their final preparations ahead of the upcoming World Cup with two warm-up friendlies scheduled in the United States. They will first test their form against Honduras on June 6 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, giving the coaching staff a prime opportunity to lock in tactical details.

Lionel Scaloni, Head Coach of Argentina.

Just three days later, on June 9, the reigning world champions will head to Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama, to face Iceland—reviving memories of their tense group-stage battle back in 2018. These back-to-back matchups will serve as the ultimate dress rehearsal before the squad kicks off its official title defense.

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Argentina will aim for back-to-back titles

As Lionel Messi and company prepare to defend the global crown won in Qatar, Argentina’s journey in Group J of the 2026 World Cup features a navigable path through North America. The reigning champions will kick off their title defense against Algeria on June 16 at Kansas City Stadium, before heading to Texas for back-to-back fixtures at AT&T Stadium.

There, La Albiceleste will face Austria on June 22, wrapping up the group stage on June 27 against tournament debutants Jordan. Entering the tournament with the gold badge on their chests, Argentina will look to blend the legendary veteran leadership that lifted the trophy in 2022 with a hungry new generation of players.