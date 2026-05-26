Twins’ Joe Ryan gets honest about Braves, Cubs trade rumors amid Minnesota’s struggles

Joe Ryan addressed growing trade rumors linking him to the Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs as the Minnesota Twins continue to struggle this season.

Joe Ryan continues to draw trade interest as the Minnesota Twins struggle to climb back into contention, with teams such as the Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs reportedly monitoring the All-Star right-hander ahead of the trade deadline. Despite the growing speculation surrounding his future, Ryan said he has learned to focus only on what he can control.

“This is what I’ve always dreamed of doing, playing in the big leagues,” Ryan said during an appearance on the Baseball Isn’t Boring podcast. “I’m grateful for that every day that I get to do that. And I want to be the best version of myself. What am I going to do, think about trades and things that I have zero control over? That’s just wasted headspace.”

Ryan dealt with similar rumors during the 2025 season when Minnesota struggled before the trade deadline. At the time, he was even scheduled to pitch the day after the deadline passed, which added another layer of pressure to an already difficult situation.

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Still, the right-hander responded with six strong innings against Cleveland and helped the Twins secure an extra-innings victory, coming at a time when the Twins had also made a surprising Matt Bowman decision after his strong Triple-A run.

Joe Ryan #41 of the Twins and Christian Vazquez #2 of the Astros. David Berding/Getty Images

Ryan remains one of MLB’s top trade targets

The 2026 season has only increased Ryan’s value around baseball. “I think you look back and just remind yourself… that the distractions are away from the actual game,” Ryan explained. “I’m here to play baseball, and I get to put on a big league uniform.”

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Unlike other potential trade candidates such as Tarik Skubal or Freddy Peralta, Ryan remains under team control through the 2027 season. That contract situation gives Minnesota significant leverage if the organization decides to move him before the deadline.

The Twins are currently under .500, and if the club continues to slide in the standings, rival executives expect Minnesota to receive major prospect offers for their ace.

Braves and Cubs remain possible landing spots

Several contenders have already been connected to Ryan, including the Braves and Cubs. Atlanta could look to strengthen its rotation for another postseason push, while Chicago has continued searching for pitching help amid ongoing injury concerns.

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Even with the rumors continuing to grow, however, Ryan appears committed to maintaining the same approach that helped him navigate last season’s deadline uncertainty.