Buccaneers detail how Maxx Crosby’s failed trade to Ravens directly helped Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were not in the mix to acquire Maxx Crosby, yet the club has revealed that the failed trade between the Raiders and the Ravens provided a major advantage.

Maxx Crosby‘s failed trade to the Baltimore Ravens was a key moment of the offseason. However, it seems the club that benefitted most was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Earlier this offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders agreed to send Maxx Crosby to the Ravens in exchange for two first-round picks. The move ultimately fell through after Crosby failed his physical due to concerns regarding a meniscus repair, a twist of fate that directly impacted the Buccaneers.

Jason Licht, general manager of the Bucs, revealed that the failed trade was a “blessing in disguise.” Had the trade been finalized, the Raiders would have held the No. 14 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft—one spot ahead of Tampa Bay. Licht believes the Raiders would have likely selected Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr., whom the Buccaneers ultimately secured at No. 15.

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“Then I think going back to free agency when, you know, the Raiders-Ravens trade didn’t work out, I think that in some way I’d like to think helped us a little bit. I was a little afraid if the Raiders made that trade, Spytek, he and I are very close, he was taunting me a little bit, hey, we’re sitting right in front of you, I know what you need,” Licht said “And then, you know, Crosby goes back to the Raiders, then the Ravens are sitting there again with their pick, and I know they love their edge rushers, too, so that had me nervous.”

There is a lot of uncertainty regarding Rueben Bain Jr.

Prior to the 2026 NFL Draft, Rueben Bain Jr. was regarded as a top-10 prospect. However, concerns over his arm length (measured at 30 7/8″) caused him to slide down the board to the 15th overall pick.

Scouts describe Bain Jr. as an explosive, NFL-ready edge rusher. Nevertheless, critics believe his lack of length might hinder his ability to disengage from veteran offensive linemen at the professional level.

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Bain Jr. famously dismissed these concerns by comparing himself to Mike Tyson, noting that while Tyson wasn’t the longest fighter, “when you felt him, you felt him.” Now, he must prove scouts wrong on the field and show the teams that passed on him that they made a significant mistake.

Will Maxx Crosby be traded?

With the Ravens backing out of the deal, Crosby remains with the Raiders for the 2026 season. While he had reportedly envisioned a future outside of Las Vegas, those plans are now on hold.

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Crosby remains an elite pass rusher, but he must deliver an outstanding 2026 campaign. Given the injury concerns raised by Baltimore, he needs a healthy season to prove his long-term value, or his time in Las Vegas may truly be reaching its end.