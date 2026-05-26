Packers RB depth chart behind Josh Jacobs ahead of 2026 NFL season

With organized team activities (OTAs) underway, head coach Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers are shifting their focus toward mapping out the backfield hierarchy with Josh Jacobs as the main star.

The Green Bay Packers enter the 2026 NFL season as true Super Bowl contenders. However, their ultimate success may depend heavily on the depth and explosiveness of their backfield. Given the breaking off-the-field developments surrounding their star player, here is a look at the running back depth chart behind Josh Jacobs.

Josh Jacobs remains one of the premier running backs in the league. However, he is currently facing a serious off-the-field situation after being arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Brown County Jail on five charges—including domestic abuse and strangulation—according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Due to these sudden legal troubles, fans are understandably wondering who will step up in the Packers’ backfield if Jacobs is forced to miss time during the 2026 campaign. As of today, Chris Brooks, MarShawn Lloyd, and Pierre Strong Jr. are the primary options ready to shoulder the load.

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A statement regarding #Packers RB Josh Jacobs via his attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld: pic.twitter.com/meEnbMg1YN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 26, 2026

The battle for the RB2 position

The biggest schematic shift in the running back room follows the departure of Emanuel Wilson, who signed with the Seattle Seahawks in free agency. Wilson handled a combined 254 touches over the last two seasons, leaving a massive vacancy in the offense. The battle to replace that production—and potentially fill in as the starter—comes down to two contrasting styles.

Brooks has generated substantial momentum throughout early offseason workouts and currently projects as a steady contributor. His reliability in pass protection and disciplined, physical running style make him a trusted option for the coaching staff.

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As for Lloyd, he is entering his third season in Green Bay and possesses the highest explosive ceiling among the backup options. Widely regarded as a dynamic big-play threat, his elite high-end speed makes him the perfect change-of-pace weapon.

Green Bay offseason schedule details

The Packers officially kicked off their Organized Team Activities (OTAs) today, May 26, though the breaking news surrounding Jacobs has naturally cast a shadow over the start of workouts. Following the conclusion of OTAs, the team’s mandatory minicamp is scheduled to take place starting June 9.

Regarding Jacobs’ ongoing legal situation, his legal team released a statement confirming they are in communication with the organization, noting that the star running back vehemently denies all allegations as the investigation unfolds.