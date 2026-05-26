Iran are set to face a demanding FIFA World Cup schedule after moving their base camp to Mexico

Iran have relocated their 2026 FIFA World Cup base camp to Mexico due to escalating political tensions with the United States, a move that forces the squad to navigate a demanding cross-border travel routine during the tournament.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup just weeks away, a major logistical shakeup has altered the tournament’s landscape: Iran have officially relocated their base camp to Mexico, despite being scheduled to play all of their group-stage matches in the United States.

Amid mounting political and logistical hurdles, the Iranian Football Federation requested a last-minute relocation. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum approved the request, confirming that her administration had no objection to hosting the squad.

While the arrangement is seamless for Mexico, it introduces a grueling logistical puzzle for Iran. Because all of their matches take place across the border, the squad faces an incredibly demanding travel itinerary.

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No overnight stays allowed on U.S. soil

FIFA officially approved Iran’s petition to abandon their original training site in Tucson, Arizona, in favor of the Centro Xoloitzcuintle in Tijuana, Baja California. The new base camp places the team directly along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The relocation stems from a strict mandate: the U.S. government has refused to allow the Iranian squad to stay overnight on American territory due to ongoing geopolitical tensions. Consequently, the team will be forced to commute into the United States for their fixtures and immediately return to Mexico after each match.



This mandatory cross-border routine will heavily complicate their schedule. Competing in Group G, Iran are set to play their first two matches at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California—facing New Zealand on June 15 and Belgium on June 21. They will then face a much longer flight north to play Egypt on June 26 in Seattle, before heading straight back to their Tijuana headquarters.