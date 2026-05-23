Mexico trim their preliminary 2026 World Cup squad by six players win over Ghana

Following a solid 2-0 victory over Ghana, Javier Aguirre announced that six players from Mexico's preliminary 2026 World Cup list will return home and will not be part of the final roster.

Mexico have secured a solid 2-0 win over Ghana on Friday, but it was not all good news for the squad. Immediately after the match concluded, manager Javier Aguirre informed six players that they would not be making the final 2026 World Cup roster.

The Estadio Cuauhtemoc played host to Mexico in a crucial preparatory duel. El Tri managed to secure a commanding victory over an African side that serves as a perfect tactical benchmark ahead of their World Cup opener against South Africa.

While fans were thrilled by the performance, six players had little reason to celebrate. During the post-game press conference, Javier Aguirre officially announced the first wave of cuts, confirming that the following individuals will leave the camp:

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Oscar Garcia (Leon / Goalkeeper)

Denzell Garcia (Juarez / Midfielder)

Luis Gabriel Rey (Puebla / Defender)

Eduardo Aguila (Atletico San Luis / Defender)

Isaias Violante (America / Forward)

Iker Fimbres (Monterrey / Midfielder)

Potential last-minute roster changes spark club conflicts

A few weeks ago, Mexico found themselves in a scheduling conflict with Liga MX clubs over international call-ups. Initially, the national team were expected to proceed without players whose clubs remained active in the domestic playoffs, but the landscape has quickly shifted.

With Pumas and Cruz Azul currently facing off in the Clausura 2026 final, several unlisted Mexican standouts from both squads are making a compelling late-season case for World Cup inclusion. Aguirre has kept a close eye on the final series and appears entirely open to shaking up his selection.

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Jordan Carrillo of Pumas.

Carlos Rodriguez (Cruz Azul) and Jordan Carrillo (Pumas UNAM) are the primary names generating late buzz. Following their spectacular playoff campaigns, reports suggest that Aguirre is seriously considering whether their current form could provide a vital boost to the World Cup roster.

However, executing these additions could spark a major dispute with Chivas. The Guadalajara-based club willingly cooperative by lending five players to the national team early—sacrificing key talent during their own playoff push. If Rodriguez and Carrillo receive last-minute call-ups after playing through the domestic final, Guadalajara will undoubtedly question why they were forced to compromise their squad so early.

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Aguirre now faces a delicate balancing act: avoid political friction with Chivas by leaving Rodriguez and Carrillo out, or prioritize his on-field options by selecting them, inevitably triggering immediate tension between Guadalajara and the Mexican Football Federation.