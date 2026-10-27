Tyreek Hill-Chiefs reunion still possible as report sheds light on trade market reality

The Kansas City Chiefs' search for a new wide receiver before the trade deadline doesn't look easy, and it could be a matter of time before Tyreek Hill returns to Arrowhead.

Seven weeks into the 2026 NFL season, many are wondering why Tyreek Hill hasn’t signed with the Kansas City Chiefs yet. For those who aren’t up to date with the wide receiver’s status, the first obstacle is his health.

Cheetah is still recovering from a terrible injury sustained last year with the Miami Dolphins, but the good news is that Hill is in the final stages of a lengthy rehab process. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has provided positive updates on the wideout and suggested that many suitors are monitoring his recovery.

That’s why, even though we’re almost midway through the regular season, there’s still time for a reunion between Hill and the Chiefs. But another factor that leaves the door open for this is the trade market reality before the November deadline.

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Chiefs might struggle to trade for a WR

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday, ESPN‘s NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed that the Chiefs have made calls for wide receivers. And even though he expects the team to continue doing so, Schefter isn’t sure whether Kansas City will ultimately pull off a trade.

“You know, they have been calling around, and I don’t think it would be a surprise to see them continue to attempt to add a wide receiver before the trade deadline, two weeks from tomorrow,” Schefter said. “Whether they can get it done, we’ll see.”

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Chiefs need help at WR

The Chiefs wide receiver depth chart took a huge hit with Rashee Rice and Tyquan Thornton getting injured. Jacksonville Jaguars WR Brian Thomas emerged as a potential trade target for the Chiefs, but there aren’t many options out there who would significantly upgrade the position.

Hill, who suffered a dislocated left knee and multiple ligament tears in Week 4 of the 2024 season, still needs a bit more time to be at 100%. And how he can perform even when fully recovered remains a big question mark. Still, it’s a gamble the Chiefs could be willing to make if nothing materializes before the trade deadline.

Key takeaways

Finding a receiver doesn’t look easy for the Kansas City Chiefs before the deadline.

for the Kansas City Chiefs before the deadline. Agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed multiple suitors are monitoring Tyreek Hill’s final rehab stages.

confirmed multiple suitors are monitoring Tyreek Hill’s final rehab stages. Jaguars receiver Brian Thomas emerged as a potential Kansas City Chiefs trade target.