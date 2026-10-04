What injury did Tyreek Hill suffer and when will the free agent WR be recovered for 2026 NFL return?

Tyreek Hill could be a key addition for many NFL teams in the second part of the 2026 NFL season.

Tyreek Hill is still waiting for his return to the NFL after suffering one of the most serious injuries of his career during the 2025 season. The veteran wide receiver remains a free agent, but his recovery from a devastating left knee injury has prevented him from joining a team at the start of the 2026 NFL season.

Hill suffered a dislocated left knee and multiple torn ligaments, including his ACL, during a Week 4 game against the New York Jets on September 29, 2025. The injury ended his season after just four games and required surgery the following day. Hill later underwent another procedure on his knee as part of his long rehabilitation process.

The former Miami Dolphins star has continued to make progress, but his recovery has been much more complicated than a typical ACL rehabilitation. In July, Hill revealed that he was still trying to regain strength in his injured leg, while his agent Drew Rosenhaus said doctors wanted him to wait until at least mid-October before attempting his comeback.

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When is Tyreek Hill coming back?

Tyreek Hill does not have a definitive return date yet, but November has emerged as the realistic window for his comeback. Rosenhaus said doctors recommended that the receiver postpone his return, emphasizing that the priority is making sure Hill is completely healthy rather than rushing him onto the field.

The timing is particularly important because Hill is not simply waiting to be medically cleared. He also needs to sign with a team, complete a ramp-up period and demonstrate that his surgically repaired knee can handle the demands of an NFL game. Rosenhaus previously said Hill was not expected to sign before the season and that there was no need to rush the process.

There is growing optimism that Hill can still contribute in 2026, especially after he recently showed himself running and training while continuing his rehabilitation. The eight-time Pro Bowler also sparked fresh speculation about his next destination with his recent comments about being ready for some “cold weather,” but his priority remains completing his recovery before choosing a team.

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