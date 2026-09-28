Tyreek Hill drops another hint amid NFL return speculation: ‘Almost time’

Tyreek Hill, who has been sidelined from official action for months due to a serious injury, is working to regain his form and return to the NFL.

It appears that age is not standing in the way of Tyreek Hill’s potential return to the NFL. Sidelined after suffering a very serious injury while playing for the Miami Dolphins, the wide receiver posted a message on his official X account that has many fans hopeful about his return to the league.

“It’s almost time to get off the couch and get to work,” Hill said, accompanied by a sobbing emoji. It appears that Cheetah is seriously eager to put on his helmet and return to professional football.

What many are beginning to wonder is where he could ultimately end up. The Kansas City Chiefs are undoubtedly an interesting target, but there is still nothing concrete regarding his future.

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When was the last time Hill took the field?

Tyreek Hill last suited up on September 29, 2025, playing for the Miami Dolphins in a Monday Night Football matchup against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. Early in the third quarter, he suffered a severe left knee injury after catching a pass, which resulted in a dislocated knee and multiple torn ligaments (including his ACL) that ended his 2025 season.

Tyreek Hill #10 while playing for the Miami Dolphins.

Prior to being carted off the field and taken to a local hospital, Hill had hauled in 6 receptions for 67 yards. Since then, all the focus has been on his recovery, and now, as a free agent, he is looking for a chance at redemption in the final stage of his career.

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Kansas City might be a good fit for Hill

During his six-year run with the Kansas City Chiefs, Tyreek Hill put up ridiculous numbers—racking up 479 receptions, 6,630 receiving yards, and 56 receiving touchdowns, plus another 719 rushing yards and 10 total touchdowns on the ground and in the return game.

As a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time First-Team All-Pro in Kansas City, his tenure peaked when he helped capture Super Bowl LIV. With those electric statistics and championship history, bringing back the Cheetah to pair with Patrick Mahomes would give Chiefs Kingdom the ultimate spark to ignite another dominant title run.

Key takeaways

Tyreek Hill posted on social media hinting at a potential return to the NFL.

posted on social media hinting at a potential return to the NFL. The wide receiver suffered a dislocated knee and multiple torn ligaments on September 29, 2025.

He recorded 56 receiving touchdowns during his six-year run with the Kansas City Chiefs.

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