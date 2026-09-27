Why isn’t Tyreek Hill playing for Dolphins or Chiefs at the start of 2026 NFL season?

Tyreek Hill is not playing for the Miami Dolphins or the Kansas City Chiefs at the start of the 2026 NFL season because the veteran wide receiver remains a free agent. Although the possibility of a reunion with the Chiefs has generated significant discussion, no team has officially signed him as he continues recovering from a serious knee injury.

The Dolphins released Hill in February 2026 as part of a major roster overhaul that also included the departure of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Miami decided to move on from several key players while beginning a new chapter under its current leadership, ending Hill’s four-year tenure with the franchise.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs have emerged as a potential destination for the former All-Pro receiver. Rumors of a reunion have gained attention in recent weeks, with Hill potentially joining an offense featuring Patrick Mahomes, Kenneth Walker III and Travis Kelce. However, despite the speculation surrounding Kansas City, there is still no official agreement between the two sides.

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When will Tyreek Hill return and play in the NFL?

Tyreek Hill’s return to the NFL is currently uncertain, as the wide receiver continues recovering from the serious knee injury he suffered during the 2025 season. Although a November comeback has been discussed as a potential possibility, there is no confirmed return date, and his recovery will ultimately determine when he can resume playing.

The veteran suffered a dislocated knee and multiple ligament tears, including an ACL injury, in September 2025. His rehabilitation has involved multiple surgeries, and Hill recently acknowledged that he is still working to regain strength in his injured leg. His agent has also indicated that the priority is ensuring he is fully prepared before signing with a team.

Being a free agent gives Hill the flexibility to sign with any NFL team interested in his services without requiring a trade. The Chiefs have become one of the most frequently discussed destinations because of his previous success in Kansas City and the possibility of reuniting with Mahomes. However, head coach Andy Reid previously indicated that nothing was happening regarding a potential signing.

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For now, Hill’s future remains tied to his recovery. A return in November could give a team an opportunity to add an explosive offensive weapon for the second half of the season and potentially a Super Bowl run. Kansas City remains a possible destination, but Hill must first get healthy before any reunion becomes official.

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