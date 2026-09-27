NY Giants, Cam Skattebo go after Brian Daboll following Titans win in Week 3

Subtly but noticeably, New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo took a shot at former head coach Brian Daboll after the 12-7 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 3 of the NFL.

It wasn’t just another game for Cam Skattebo and the New York Giants when they hosted the Tennessee Titans in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. At least, that’s how the matchup was made out to be after New York escaped with a 12-7 victory and Skattebo dropped a blunt statement that had a shot at Brian Daboll, the G-Men’s former head coach, written all over it.

The postgame of New York‘s fine-margin, too-close-for-comfort triumph over Tennessee was very revealing. On the one hand, John Harbaugh confirmed Jameis Winston’s Week 4 decision after the ugly win. On the other hand, Skattebo had a bold reminder for his former head coach, Daboll, who returned to MetLife Stadium as offensive coordinator for the Titans.

“That was a great win. A year ago, we lose that game 100 per cent. This year we were able to pull through,” Skattebo said during his postgame media availability, via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

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Although Skattebo didn’t directly name Daboll, he may not have needed to do so. The fact that he voiced such a statement after facing former head coach Daboll, and that he wasn’t the only Giants player to say something along those lines, may have given away everything there was to know about the real intentions behind the message.

Brian Daboll during his tenure as NY Giants head coach.

Other Giants agree with Skattebo

Skattebo wasn’t alone in pointing out just how much this Giants team has matured since the disappointing 2025 NFL season, in which Daboll was fired after a 2-8 start and replaced by interim head coach Mike Kafka.

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“We lose that game last year. No question. There’s no debate. We lose that game. But we didn’t,” Jermaine Eluemunor said postgame, according to Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com.

Whether the players in East Rutherford believe John Harbaugh’s culture-changing arrival deserves credit or Daboll’s tenure deserves to be blamed, it doesn’t matter. What’s clear is that the mood has all changed in New York, and the G-Men are happy they’ve left the losing-culture days behind.

Another rough outing for Daboll and the Titans

In what was yet another head-scratching performance from former first overall pick quarterback Cam Ward, the Titans couldn’t get much done during their visit to the rainy Meadowlands. Just when the offense could get some heat under its tires and reach the red zone, Tennessee stalled.

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If it wasn’t for (another former Giant) Wan’Dale Robinson’s touchdown grab, the Titans could’ve been blanked by New York. Needless to say, the sophomore quarterback must bear a big percentage of the blame, but OC Daboll isn’t off the hook whatsoever.

The Titans walked away from MetLife Stadium with a total of 262 yards (181 passing and 81 rushing) and their third loss in as many games in the 2026 NFL season. Tennessee has now lost five straight games going back to last year.

Still, the Titans’ last two losses were in one-possession, last-play-decided games against NFC East rivals. They were one better throw from Ward away from stealing an improbable win in New York. As much as the Giants are enjoying their victory lap around Daboll, the close encounter should serve as a reminder.

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Key takeaways