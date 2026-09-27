How many fans are attending Cowboys vs Ravens in Rio, Brazil, for 2026 NFL Week 3?

Cowboys vs. Ravens will bring the NFL to Maracana for a historic Week 3 matchup in Rio. With thousands of Brazilian NFL fans expected, the size of the crowd will be another major part of the spectacle.

Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens are set to make NFL history at Maracana Stadium in Week 3, bringing the league’s first regular-season game to Rio de Janeiro, with Brazil’s massive football audience behind the event.

The game is scheduled for September 27 at 4:25 PM ET, with the NFL opening the stadium gates several hours earlier for ticket holders. The league has also planned a full Gameday Experience, adding interactive activities and more.

As the teams prepare for their first international matchup in Rio, the question of just how many fans will pack the stadium is another key part of the event. The atmosphere will be central to a game that represents another major step.

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How many fans can attend Cowboys vs. Ravens?

The exact attendance for Cowboys vs. Ravens in Rio has not been officially announced yet, but the game is expected to draw tens of thousands of fans at Maracana Stadium, which has a capacity of around 79,000.

Aerial view of Maracana Stadium after the Copa America Brazil 2021 Final (Source: Sergio Alves/Getty Images)

The league’s official Rio Game FAQ says gates will open at 1:25 PM local time, with ticket holders also getting access to the Gameday Experience, which includes interactive games, NFL Shop merchandise, photo opportunities with the Vince Lombardi Trophy and all 60 Super Bowl rings.

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There is plenty of reason to expect a strong turnout. Brazil has more than 36 million NFL fans, according to the league, making it one of the NFL’s most important international markets. The previous two NFL games in Brazil were sold out with more than 47,000 fans attending each game.

The occasion itself adds another layer to the expected turnout. Cowboys vs. Ravens will be the NFL’s first regular-season game in Rio de Janeiro, after the league previously staged its Brazil games in Sao Paulo.

The NFL has also committed to bringing at least three regular-season games to Rio over the next five years, signaling the importance the league places on the Brazilian market. So, for now, there is no confirmed attendance number.

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Key takeaways

Dallas Cowboys face Baltimore Ravens at Maracana Stadium on September 27 in Rio.

Over 36 million NFL fans live in Brazil, boosting expected attendance at the game.

The NFL committed to hosting at least3 regular-season games in Rio over five years.