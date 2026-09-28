Belgium vs France: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for UEFA Nations League game on September 28, 2026

Belgium host France at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels for a UEFA Nations League League A, Group A1 clash. Both begin a new campaign after the 2026 World Cup. Here’s how to watch in the USA.

Match Summary Match Belgium vs France Tournament UEFA Nations League Date Monday, September 28, 2026 Time 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT TV Channels Fox Sports 2 Live Stream Fubo, FOX One, ViX

How to watch Belgium vs France in the USA

Belgium vs France will be available in the United States on FOX Sports 2 (FS2), with streaming options through Fubo, FOX One and ViX.

Can I watch Belgium vs France for free?

Fubo‘s official free-trial page currently lists a 5-day trial for its displayed plans, and its dedicated Belgium vs France page specifically offers the match with a “$0 Today” option and says “Try for free – cancel anytime”.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Belgium and France meet on September 28 in League A, Group A1 of the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League, with both teams facing one of the toughest groups in the competition alongside Italy and Turkiye.

Kylian Mbappe #10 of France and his teammates (Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The matchup is particularly intriguing because both national teams are beginning a new coaching era: Mark van Bommel has taken charge of Belgium, while Zinedine Zidane is leading France for the first time in competitive action. UEFA itself highlighted Belgium vs. France as one of the key games to watch in the opening stage.

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The timing adds another layer to the fixture. Belgium first face Italy on September 25, while France open their campaign away against Turkiye on the same day. The September 28 meeting is therefore the second game of the international window for both sides, followed by another Belgium-Turkiye and France-Italy matchup on October 2. UEFA’s format gives each team six group-stage games, with the top two nations in Group A1 advancing to the League A quarterfinals.

What time is the Belgium vs France match?

The Belgium vs France match kicks off on Monday, September 28, at 2:45 PM ET. The game will be played at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, with the local kickoff set for 8:45 PM in Belgium.

Eastern Time: 2:45 PM

Central Time: 1:45 PM

Mountain Time: 12:45 PM

Pacific Time: 11:45 AM