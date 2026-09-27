Jorge Jesus defends keeping Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench vs Norway, hints at minutes for Portugal vs Denmark

Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus backed his choice to sit Cristiano Ronaldo against Norway, citing his planned presence for their fixture against Denmark in the UEFA Nations League.

Portugal earned a 2-1 victory against Norway in the UEFA Nations League, with one of the biggest news items of the match being Cristiano Ronaldo remaining on the bench. Head coach Jorge Jesus had explained before kickoff why Ronaldo wouldn’t start, but the striker is expected to feature against Denmark.

In hist postgame press conference, Jesus defended his decision to keep Ronaldo as an unused substitute: “It wasn’t the right moment to bring Ronaldo into the game; it was a tactical choice. I needed a player with different characteristics, but that doesn’t mean he’s out of the options. Perhaps he’ll play against Denmark.”

Ultimately, the result proved Jesus right, as Goncalo Ramos stepped into Ronaldo‘s starting spot and scored the key goal to secure Portugal’s 2-1 victory. On top of that, Ramos even netted what would have been a third goal to make it 3-1, though it was ultimately disallowed for offside.

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Ronaldo happy with the result

Despite not getting on the pitch and knowing his demanding mindset and desire for the spotlight, Ronaldo celebrated Portugal’s win over Norway with one word on social media, showing his support for his teammates.

Cristiano Ronaldo during a game with Portugal.

Cristiano, who will turn 42 next February, started in Portugal‘s win against Wales on Thursday, when he played 67 minutes. However, Jesus made it clear that he didn’t consider Ronaldo fit to start two consecutive matches.

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Ronaldo’s lack of minutes deprived the soccer world of a historic event. CR7 and Erling Haaland have yet to share an official pitch together. But an opportunity for that will come soon, as the rematch between Portugal and Norway will come in the reverse fixture of this same UEFA Nations League.

This could happen during this same FIFA window, with Portugal hosting Norway on October 4 for Matchday 4. But first, Portugal face Denmark on October 1, and all eyes will be on whether Ronaldo returns to the lineup.

Key takeaways

A 2-1 victory was secured by Portugal over Norway in the Nations League.

was secured by Portugal over Norway in the Nations League. Goncalo Ramos scored the second goal after starting in place of Cristiano Ronaldo.

the second goal after starting in place of Cristiano Ronaldo. October 1 is the scheduled date for the next match against Denmark.