Tyreek Hill speculation grows as Chiefs WR depth chart suffers Rashee Rice, Tyquan Thornton injuries

The Kansas City Chiefs watched two wideouts go down with injuries in Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season, leading to the rumor mill around Tyreek Hill to run wild.

Tyreek Hill keeps making progress as he returns from the gruesome injury he suffered in the 2025 NFL season and all signs seemingly point to the Kansas City Chiefs (4-0). That buzz only grew louder in Week 4 when the Chiefs’ WR depth was put to the ultimate test after losing both Rashee Rice and Tyquan Thornton.

Nothing is official, but it’s all pointing toward a reunion. Not only was Hill always a reportedly inevitable target for the Chiefs, but the team in Missouri could also be staring at a depleted wide receiver room moving forward in the 2026 NFL season.

Taking on the Raiders on the road in Week 4, the Chiefs saw Rice leave the game early with a non-contact hamstring injury. As if that injury blow wasn’t enough, Thornton, who had had a breakout game and was the leading receiver, suffered a gruesome ankle injury that required him to leave the game on a cart. Though completely different, both were very discouraging setbacks and may well hint long-term, maybe season-ending injuries.

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With two main pass-catchers injured and possibly out for an extended period in the 2026 NFL season, the Chiefs may have just seen the last sign they need to go after Hill. Although the Chiefs are one of three NFL teams to start the season 4-0, they have their work cut out for them after a road win in Sin City that came at a very high price, especially in the wide receiver room.

Rashee Rice #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Chiefs WR depth chart

With Rice and Thornton injured and raising serious concerns about their health, the Chiefs are staring at a very different wide receiver room. Kansas City’s depth chart includes Xavier Worthy, Jalen Royals, Cyrus Allen, and Nikko Remigio. Jeff Caldwell and Jimmy Holiday are both on Injured Reserve (IR).

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Over the years, much has been said about Patrick Mahomes playing with no household names at the WR positions, but if the Chiefs don’t go after players to fill in for Rice and Thornton, their franchise quarterback would truly be put to the ultimate test.

Chiefs will need to sign WR

What’s clear is that Kansas City needs wide receiver help. Whether it will go after the “Cheetah” or not, that’s a different story. Perhaps Hill isn’t the safest bet considering he’s coming back from a career-threatening injury, and the Chiefs have had enough of health concerns with their wideouts. However, it’s clear there is no other player available in free agency who would create as much hype as Hill’s return to Arrowhead would.

Still, the Chiefs aren’t after jersey sales; they’re after wins and Super Bowl rings. Starting the season 4-0 for the first time since 2024 and the sixth time in the last 10 years, Kansas City isn’t scared to talk playoffs. However, it will probably need to address the wideout position right away after watching arguably its two best wideouts go down in only an hour’s span.

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Chiefs fans urge Hill to return

The noise has also gotten to Hill, who posted a cryptic “Hm” message on his X account, with the replies filled with Chiefs fans basically welcoming him back to Kansas City.

Key takeaways