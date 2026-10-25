Why isn’t Rashee Rice playing today for Chiefs vs Seahawks on SNF in 2026 NFL Week 7?

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without Rashee Rice against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season, raising questions about his injury, recovery timeline and impact on Patrick Mahomes’ offense.

Rashee Rice has been ruled out with knee and hamstring injuries for the Kansas City Chiefs’ Sunday Night Football matchup against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. The wide receiver did not participate in practice.

He has been sidelined since suffering the injury against the Las Vegas Raiders on October 4. Although the Chiefs initially described the issue as a minor setback, he was unable to return after their bye week and will miss another game.

With him unavailable, the team will need other receivers to step up against Seattle. Xavier Worthy and the rest of the receiving corps could see expanded opportunities as Patrick Mahomes looks to keep the offense productive.

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How long will Rashee Rice be out?

Rashee Rice will miss the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 7 game and his return date beyond that remains uncertain. The wide receiver has been ruled out with hamstring and knee injuries after missing every practice session during the week.

Rashee Rice #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs (Source: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

He has now missed consecutive games after sitting out the Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Despite having the team’s bye week to recover, he was unable to return to full practice.

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Who will replace Rashee Rice against the Seahawks?

Xavier Worthy is expected to take on a leading role in the Chiefs’ receiving corps against the Seahawks, while Justin Watson and Andrew Armstrong provide additional options for Patrick Mahomes.

Worthy is coming off a productive performance against the Chargers, when he led them with seven receptions for 73 yards. His speed and ability to create plays downfield could be particularly important against Seattle, especially with Rice unavailable.

Watson was elevated from the practice squad for the Seahawks game after returning to Kansas City earlier in October. He appeared in the previous matchup against the Chargers but played only one offensive snap without recording a target, so his role could grow as the Chiefs adjust their passing attack.

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Armstrong, meanwhile, was signed to the active roster after making his NFL debut against Los Angeles, where he caught one pass for 13 yards. The rookie could earn additional opportunities as Kansas City works through its receiver injuries.

Travis Kelce should also remain an important target for Mahomes, provided his ankle injury does not limit his availability. The tight end caught three passes for 53 yards against the Chargers, matching Noah Gray’s receiving total.

Key takeaways

Rashee Rice has been ruled out with knee and hamstring injuries against Seattle.

with knee and hamstring injuries against Seattle. He has been sidelined since October 4 after an injury against Las Vegas.

after an injury against Las Vegas. Xavier Worthy led Kansas City with seven receptions for 73 yards against the Chargers.