Andy Reid provides key injury update on Rashee Rice ahead of Chiefs’ Week 6 game vs Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 6, and Andy Reid still cannot confirm whether Rashee Rice will be available for the game.

The Kansas City Chiefs made the most of their bye week to give their players some much-needed rest, and now their focus is on the matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Andy Reid spoke to the media and said that “we’ll see” whether Rashee Rice practices this week.

Although Rice’s availability for the game at Arrowhead remains uncertain, Reid said the wide receiver is feeling better. “It could be a week, it could be two,” the coach said regarding his hamstring injuries.

Andy Reid also addressed Omarr Norman-Lott’s current situation. “He is getting better. He’s working out with the trainers. He’s getting close.” The Chiefs are slowly beginning to get players back at a crucial point in the season.

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What happened to Rashee Rice?

Rashee Rice’s path with injuries has been a real rollercoaster for Kansas City. After missing most of 2024 following a freak knee collision with Patrick Mahomes, he spent a ton of time working his way back to full strength. Just as he was regaining his stride as Mahomes‘ go-to target in 2026, he suffered a right hamstring tweak early against the Raiders, forcing him to leave the field.

Rashee Rice #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Luckily for the Chiefs, the timing worked out with an early bye week, giving Rice some much-needed breathing room to rest up and avoid any long-term setbacks as he works to lock back into the offense.

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Awaiting Rice

While Andy Reid and the Chiefs wait to get Rashee Rice fully healthy and back into the flow, Kansas City has a solid stretch of games lined up:

Week 6 (Oct 18): vs. Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium (4:25 PM ET)

Week 7 (Oct 25): at Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field (8:20 PM ET)

Week 8 (Nov 1): at Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High (4:25 PM ET)

With Patrick Mahomes holding down the fort alongside Travis Kelce and Xavier Worthy, Kansas City will look to keep their momentum rolling through these divisional and cross-conference matchups until Rice is cleared to light up the field again.

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Key takeaways