Why isn’t Rashee Rice playing today for Chiefs vs Chargers? Kansas City WR depth chart in Week 6

Looking to extend their perfect start to the 2026 NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs are without Rashee Rice to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6.

Opposites attract, and two poles are set to meet at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. The 4-0 Kansas City Chiefs host the 0-5 Los Angeles Chargers in a crucial AFC West matchup. However, a big storyline revolves around the Chiefs’ wide receiver depth chart, as they are without Rashee Rice for the divisional showdown at home.

Even though Patrick Mahomes admitted Kenneth Walker III helped convince Andy Reid to change the team’s offense, the Chiefs might need a miracle to overcome the absence of Rice from Kansas City’s wide receiver corps.

Rashee Rice has been ruled out for Week 6’s matchup with the Chargers due to hamstring and knee injuries sustained during Week 4’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Kansas City had hoped Rice would be available coming off the bye, but the team decided to sideline him as a precaution.

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Chiefs WR depth chart

With Rashee Rice out of the picture, the Chiefs’ WR depth chart for their Week 6 matchup with the Bolts is quite depleted. Kansas City’s wideouts on the active roster include Xavier Worthy, Jalen Royals, Cyrus Allen, Nikko Remiggio, Andrew Armstrong, and Justin Watson.

Rashee Rice #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs.

With Rice sidelined by injury, the SMU product joins Jimmy Holliday, Tyquan Thornton, and Jeff Caldwell among the unavailable wide receivers, as the latter trio are all on injured reserve (IR).

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What’s next for Chiefs?

After the AFC West duel in Week 6, the Chiefs’ schedule won’t get any easier. In fact, quite the contrary. Kansas City will travel to face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football before taking on the Denver Broncos, with both games on the road. Given that Rice was at one point close to playing in Week 6, the Chiefs will expect their star wide receiver to return in Week 7.

Key takeaways