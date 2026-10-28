Patrick Mahomes laments Rashee Rice’s absence, as he takes pressure off other Chiefs WRs

Patrick Mahomes might get one of his top receivers back in Rashee Rice for the Kansas City Chiefs’ next games.

The Kansas City Chiefs recently saw their winning streak come to an end against the Seattle Seahawks in a game where their passing attack lacked a significant impact. Looking ahead, there’s a chance that Rashee Rice might return to the starting lineup, giving Patrick Mahomes an ideal target in the passing game thanks to his significant role in the offense.

“He’s such a physical receiver. He does such a great job in the zone concepts, getting himself open and being physical against man. Having him back will be big to help take some pressure off the other guys…,” Mahomes said during his press conference.

Although No. 15 has other options at his disposal, having Rice back could give the team a significant boost. With the Denver Broncos as their next target, the Chiefs are looking to get back on track and return to winning ways.

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Why do the Chiefs need Rice back?

Chiefs Kingdom have really missed Rashee Rice over their last two games after he went down with a hamstring injury early in Week 4. Before the setback, Rice was quickly proving to be Patrick Mahomes‘ most trusted rhythm receiver and top target on quick-slants and YAC opportunities, putting up 13 receptions for 190 yards (an explosive 14.6 yards per catch) and a touchdown in his first three games.

Rashee Rice #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs

Without his ability to consistently beat zone coverage and create instant separation underneath, the Chiefs’ passing attack has looked noticeably stiffer, forcing Kansas City to rely far more heavily on Xavier Worthy and Travis Kelce to carry the passing load.

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Eagerly awaiting Rice’s return

Injuries have sidelined Rashee Rice for the last two games, and now the focus is on whether he will be able to take the field at Empower Field at Mile High next weekend.

Although there has been no official confirmation, Andy Reid indicated that all his players are expected to participate in practice this week, suggesting that Rice could have a chance to return to the starting lineup.

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs prepares to take the field.

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Chiefs’ upcoming games

Looking past their Week 8 clash in Denver, the Chiefs have a solid November stretch lined up. First, they head back home to Arrowhead Stadium to host the New York Jets on Sunday, November 8 (Week 9).

Then, they go on the road to face the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, November 15 (Week 10). Finally, they return to Kansas City to take on the Arizona Cardinals at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, November 22 (Week 11).

Key takeaways

Patrick Mahomes praised Rashee Rice , noting his return will relieve pressure on other receivers.

, noting his return will relieve pressure on other receivers. Rashee Rice recorded 13 receptions for 190 yards and a touchdown before his injury.

and a touchdown before his injury. The Chiefs visit the Denver Broncos at Empower Field on Sunday, November 1.