Russell Wilson is considered a living legend in Seattle, but not for everyone. Ahead of the first MNF of the season, Seahawks' fans booed their former quarterback, who is now playing with the Denver Broncos.

For some fans it is not enough to win a Super Bowl. In his return to Seattle, Russell Wilson was booed by Seahawks' fans in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season as the quarterback was now using a Broncos' jersey instead of a blue and green one.

After the 2021 NFL season, Russell Wilson decided to move out from Seattle after 10 years. Denver was going to be his next home with a team that finally found its quarterback after a long search since Peyton Manning.

Destiny had something prepared for DangeRuss for the beginning of the 2022 NFL season. The schedule selected the Denver Broncos as the Seahawks' first rival, but fans were not thrilled about the idea of seeing their former quarterback again.

Video: Seahawks' fans booed and attacked Russell Wilson in his return to Seattle

It is not easy to lose one of your best players, but some fans understand it is time to move on. Well, this is not the case of the Seahawks fandom, who booed and attacked Russell Wilson in his return to Seattle with the Broncos.

Cameras caught some fans in the Lumen Field booing DangeRuss once he entered the field to warm up. The quarterback led his team while stepping on the pitch and instantly received the pressure from the stands.

It was not the only action that Seahawks' fans took with Russell Wilson. Some of them appeared with the quarterback's former jersey, but covered his name with the word "Traitor".

Of course not everyone did this type of actions. Some fans did remembered him as one of the best quarterbacks in the history of the team. Curiously, Wilson won one Super Bowl ring with the Seahawks against... the Denver Broncos.