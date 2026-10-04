What happened to Ja’Marr Chase? Bengals WR depth chart vs Jaguars in 2026 NFL Week 4

After a dangerous facemask incident against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Ja’Marr Chase raised concerns at the Cincinnati Bengals’ facilities.

Just minutes into the second quarter, Ja’Marr Chase was dangerously pulled by the facemask of his helmet by a Jacksonville Jaguars defender and had to leave the field. According to the ESPN‘s Adam Schefter on X, the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver is out of the game due to concussion.

Dohnte Meyers and Tee Higgins are the other two options Joe Burrow has in the passing game. Behind Chase, there aren’t names on the Bengals’ depth chart.

Mitch Tinsley is the other name Zac Taylor has in his receiving corps. Without a doubt, Chase’s injury is a major blow to a team looking to establish itself as a contender in the AFC North.

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The impact of Chase on the Bengals

Ja’Marr Chase has been absolute money so far in the 2026 NFL season, already hauling in 18 receptions for 185 yards and 3 touchdowns over the Bengals’ opening stretch. His importance to Cincinnati’s offense can’t be overstated—he remains Joe Burrow‘s ultimate go-to guy and the primary engine driving their entire passing game.

Ja’Marr Chase stayed down after a rough facemask and ensuing hit. He was able to walk off and head to the medical tent. https://t.co/E8Aj0kazIj — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 4, 2026

Beyond just his raw stats, Chase’s ability to pull safety coverage and turn short routes into explosive, game-changing plays is what opens up everything else for Cincy’s playbook. When the Bengals need a clutch conversion on 3rd down or a spark in the red zone, number 1 is almost always the answer.

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Tee Higgins takes center stage

With Ja’Marr Chase likely sidelined, Tee Higgins immediately slides into that undisputed WR1 spot, taking on the heavy lifting and getting fed high-value targets in Cincinnati’s passing attack.

He’s already shown he can comfortably carry the load as Joe Burrow’s primary option, stacking up 14 receptions for 244 yards and a touchdown across the first three weeks of the 2026 season—highlighted by a crisp 6-catch, 90-yard outing against Pittsburgh.

Key takeaways

Ja’Marr Chase is out of the game following a facemask penalty against Jacksonville.

following a facemask penalty against Jacksonville. 18 receptions for 185 yards and three touchdowns were recorded by Chase early this season.

and three touchdowns were recorded by Chase early this season. 14 receptions for 244 yards have been accumulated by Tee Higgins through three games.