NFL players with the most receiving touchdowns in a single season

Every NFL season culminates in the most spectacular play: the receiving touchdown. These are the moments where athleticism meets precision, where legends are forged in the back corner of the end zone.

Only a select few elevated this skill to an art form, reaching statistical heights once thought impossible in a 16-game gauntlet. A benchmark of scoring mastery stood firm, representing the pinnacle of single-season aerial dominance.

From the rugged early days of the league to the high-flying offenses of the modern era, the evolution of the wide receiver position has been marked by this relentless pursuit of the goal line. This is a tale of record-setters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Randy Moss (23 Rec. TDs) | Season: 2007

Randy Moss (Source: Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

There are records that feel unreachable, and then there is Randy Moss‘ mark of 23 receiving touchdowns in 2007. It wasn’t just a number; it was the zenith of a perfect season for the New England Patriots.

Advertisement

Following a tumultuous stint in Oakland, his arrival in Foxborough felt like an explosion of pent-up talent. Paired with a red-hot Tom Brady (who also broke the passing touchdown record that year), he became an unstoppable aerial force.

Advertisement

Standing 6 feet 4 inches tall with speed that defied physics, his 23-touchdown season was an exhibition of skill in winning jump balls, especially in the red zone. It was a visual phenomenon that combined untamed athleticism with an instant, telepathic chemistry with his quarterback.

Advertisement

The Brady-Moss duo not only made history with an undefeated regular season (16-0) but redefined what was possible in a modern offense. No one, to this day, has been able to eclipse this feat of 23 trips to the promised land.

Jerry Rice (22 Rec. TDs) | Season: 1987

Jerry Rice (Source: Jed Jacobsohn /Allsport)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The debate about the greatest receiver of all time cannot omit the astounding factor of Jerry Rice‘s 1987 season. The great Rice not only reached an impressive 22 receiving touchdowns, but he did so in only 12 games, due to a players’ strike that shortened the schedule.

Think about it: he scored at a pace of 1.83 touchdowns per game. That is a breathtaking efficiency record. While his modern competitors have the benefit of a 16- or 17-game calendar, his prowess was an exercise in concentrated focus and intensity.

Advertisement

Under the legendary Bill Walsh and catching passes from Joe Montana for the San Francisco 49ers, he wasn’t just the best on the field; he was on a different plane of performance than everyone else. His 1987 was a masterclass in how to maximize every opportunity, setting a precedent for excellence that stood for 20 years until Moss finally surpassed him.

Advertisement

Davante Adams (18 Rec. TDs) | Season: 2020

Davante Adams (Source: Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Advertisement

In a year of global chaos, Davante Adams brought order and brilliance to the Green Bay Packers‘ offense. His 2020 season, featuring 18 receiving touchdowns despite him playing only 14 games, was a masterpiece in the art of precision and route running.

He didn’t rely purely on explosive speed; his game was built on detail, subtle deception, and an almost telepathic connection with Aaron Rodgers, the MVP Quarterback that season. He rose as the epitome of the modern receiver who dominates the area near the goal line. There wasn’t a single cornerback in the league who could anticipate his next move.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The fact that he matched the 18-score mark in fewer games than his contemporaries at that level speaks to an unparalleled ability to score when his team needed it most. His 2020 solidified his status as one of the most feared Red Zone threats.

Sterling Sharpe (18 Rec. TDs) | Season: 1994

Sterling Sharpe (Source: Green Bay Packers)

Advertisement

Before Favre, Rodgers and Adams became synonymous with success in Green Bay, the name that terrified defenses was Sterling Sharpe. His 1994 season, where he amassed 18 receiving touchdowns, was not just a statistical peak; it was a testament to a generational talent whose career was tragically cut short.

Advertisement

He was a complete, physically dominant receiver for the Packers. His 1994 year, which was also the last of his career due to a severe neck injury, demonstrated total command of the passing game. Alongside Brett Favre, he formed a combination that seemed destined to break more records.

Advertisement

Watching such a brilliant player reach 18 touchdowns and then abruptly disappear from the field gives his accomplishment a nostalgic and dramatic quality. His 18 scores feel like the end of an unfinished masterpiece.

Mark Clayton (18 Rec. TDs) | Season: 1984

Mark Clayton (Source: Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

To understand Mark Clayton‘s 1984 season, you have to understand the phenomenon of Dan Marino and his Miami Dolphins offense. Before the record-breaking explosion of the 90s, it was the Marks Brothers (Clayton and Mark Duper) who truly opened up the field.

Clayton, with 18 scores, was the primary beneficiary of Marino’s record-setting passing touchdown season. He wasn’t the biggest receiver, but his speed, his ability to stretch the field vertically, and his precise route-running made him the threat you couldn’t take your eyes off of.

Advertisement

In 1984, he showed that the NFL was evolving toward the passing game, and he was one of its most effective pioneers. His success underscores how the chemistry between an elite quarterback and a clever receiver can rewrite the record books.

Advertisement

Ja’Marr Chase (17 Rec. TDs) | Season: 2024

Ja’Marr Chase (Source: Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Ja’Marr Chase‘s 2024 season with the Cincinnati Bengals wasn’t just about reaching 17 receiving touchdowns; it was about establishing a new order. With 17 scores, the young marvel joined the elite, but his story has a unique journalistic twist: he achieved the Receiving Triple Crown (leading the league in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns) in the same campaign.

At 24 years old, he proved to be an all-situation perimeter weapon: capable of scoring a 70-yard touchdown or being the key target in the red zone. His performance was a total justification of his status as one of the league’s brightest stars, surpassing the 1,700 receiving yards barrier in addition to his 17 scores. He is proof that the generational talent of the new era is ready to rewrite history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rob Gronkowski (17 Rec. TDs) | Season: 2011

Rob Gronkowski (Source: NFL via Getty Images)

Usually, this list is dominated by wide receivers, which makes Rob Gronkowski‘s inclusion a narrative turning point. In 2011, “Gronk” was not just the best tight end in the league; he was a dominant force who tallied 17 receiving touchdowns, a record for his position that feels unbreakable.

Advertisement

His season was a physical anomaly. With the speed of a receiver but the size of an offensive lineman, he was simply too big for cornerbacks to cover and too fast for linebackers to track. His ability to leap over the defense in the heart of the red zone became an unavoidable, signature play for the Patriots.

Advertisement

His mark is not just a tight end record; it’s a testament to his overall offensive impact, proving that in modern football, the path to the end zone doesn’t have to go only through the wideouts.

Advertisement

Randy Moss (17 Rec. TDs) | Season: 2003

Randy Moss (Source: SB Nation)

By 2003, the league already knew what Randy Moss represented, but that didn’t stop him from tearing up defenses once again. His 17-touchdown season with the Minnesota Vikings marked his third year with 17 or more scores (along with 1998 and 2007, which you already covered), a testament to an unparalleled, elite consistency.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2003, he not only showcased his terrifying speed but also a maturity in his game that made him even more dangerous. His scores weren’t just spectacular plays; they were proof that he could dominate every facet of the game, from short routes to deep passes.

In a season where he proved to be the single offensive threat the Vikings clung to, these 17 receptions solidified his reputation not just as a playmaker, but as the most singular scoring force of his generation.

Advertisement

Randy Moss (17 Rec. TDs) | Season: 1998

Randy Moss (Source: Minnesota Vikings)

Advertisement

The American football world was barely catching up to the legend of Randy Moss when he burst into the league with 17 receiving touchdowns as a rookie for the Minnesota Vikings in 1998. This feat, unmatched for a rookie, was an explosive declaration of intent.

Advertisement

Wearing the famous 84 jersey, he brought a whole new dimension to the game. His nickname, “The Freak”, was born from his ability to turn mediocre passes into scores thanks to his leap and secure hands.

His 1998 was not just a record-breaking season; it was a cultural event where every game seemed to feature a new highlight reel that defied comprehension. He is the epitome of an instant impact that redefined what is expected of a player newly arrived in the NFL.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cris Carter (17 Rec. TDs) | Season: 1995

Cris Carter (Source: Minnesota Vikings)

Cris Carter‘s 17-touchdown season in 1995, also with the Minnesota Vikings, is a study in technical perfection. While Moss was the raw force of nature, he was the surgeon. In a year where he set a personal scoring best, he demonstrated that intelligence and precision often trumped pure speed.

Advertisement

He was famous for his creed: “All I ever do is catch touchdowns“. And 1995 was his magnum opus. His ability to find the “soft spots” in the red zone defense, and his body control to secure every contested ball, made him the trusted target for his quarterback. His season was a masterclass in how anticipation, positioning, and unusually sure hands translate directly into points on the scoreboard.

Advertisement

Carl Pickens (17 Rec. TDs) | Season: 1995

Carl Pickens (Source: Pro Football History)

Advertisement

While Carter was grabbing headlines in Minnesota, Carl Pickens was living out his own legendary year in Cincinnati. In a display of pure offensive power, Pickens also reached 17 receiving touchdowns in 1995 with the Bengals.

This coincidence with Carter underscores the offensive explosion experienced throughout the league that season. He was known for his physical play and his ability to win one-on-one battles on the perimeter. His 1995 was proof that he could be the central engine of the offense.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With him at his peak, the Bengals had a receiver with a blend of athleticism and tenacity, capable of making big plays and securing crucial scores near the goal line. His achievement, though sometimes overshadowed by other names, represents one of the greatest seasons in the franchise’s history.

Jerry Rice (17 Rec. TDs) | Season: 1989

Jerry Rice (Source: San Francisco 49ers)

Advertisement

The year 1989 was foundational for Jerry Rice. While his 1987 (22 TDs) was spectacular, his 17-touchdown season in 1989 cemented his status as the most dominant receiver of the decade. This achievement, which coincided with a championship season, showed that elite performance was his status quo.

Advertisement

At this point in his career, he was the definition of consistency. His 17 scores were not only crucial, but they occurred on the San Francisco 49ers‘ path to their fourth Super Bowl. He proved to be the most reliable offensive weapon on a star-studded team.

Advertisement

It wasn’t just the quantity; it was the quality, the timing, and the pressure under which he delivered every touchdown. His 1989 is an example of how a superstar consistently produces at the highest level when team success is on the line.

Bill Groman (17 Rec. TDs) | Season: 1961

Bill Groman (Source: Heidelberg University)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The name Bill Groman might not resonate with the same familiarity as NFL icons, but his season of 17 receiving touchdowns in 1961 is a solid-gold achievement. What makes his mark unique is that it was accomplished in the American Football League, the NFL’s rival league at the time, playing for the Houston Oilers.

Groman, a receiver who combined power with surprising speed, dominated the passing game during an era when the AFL was establishing itself as a bold entity, prone to more spectacular offenses.

Advertisement

His 1961 record of 17 touchdowns was a declaration that the AFL could not only compete but also produce world-class playmakers. His achievement is a historical bridge, showing that the ability to score explosively was not confined solely to the NFL.

Advertisement

Elroy Hirsch (17 Rec. TDs) | Season: 1951

Elroy Hirsch (Source: Los Angeles Rams)

Advertisement

Elroy Hirsch‘s 1951 season is one of the most legendary in the early NFL, an exhibition of athletic versatility that culminated in 17 receiving touchdowns. Playing for the Los Angeles Rams, he was not just a receiver; he was a star who transitioned from halfback, redefining what an end (the receiver position of the era) could achieve.

His nickname, “Crazylegs”, originated from his unusual stride that made him look off-balance, yet he was incredibly difficult to tackle. In 1951, he was the centerpiece of the Rams’ offense known as the “Bomb” (the first modern vertical attack).

Advertisement

Advertisement

His 17 scores, which also included a then-record 1,495 receiving yards, are proof that even when the NFL was still tactically developing, pure scoring talent could dominate. His season is a landmark in the game’s transition to an aerial focus.

Don Hutson (17 Rec. TDs) | Season: 1942

Don Hutson (Source: Green Bay Packers)

Advertisement

If the “touchdown” is art, then Don Hutson was the Renaissance master. His season of 17 receiving touchdowns in 1942 is, statistically, the most dominant performance in NFL history, considering the context of the era. Playing for the Green Bay Packers, he surpassed the previous record by an astounding 11 scores.

Advertisement

In 1942, American football was primarily a ground sport. Passing formations were rudimentary, and defenses were physical. He was so superior to his contemporaries that he is credited with forcing the NFL to invent secondary defensive formations just to try, unsuccessfully, to cover him.

Advertisement

His 17-touchdown season, achieved in a mere 11-game schedule, has the ring of legend: it is a record of scoring dominance by percentage that will likely never be matched in the modern game. He didn’t just set the record; he invented the modern receiver position.

Player Receiving touchdowns Season Team Randy Moss 23 2007 New England Patriots Jerry Rice 22 1987 San Francisco 49ers Davante Adams 18 2020 Green Bay Packers Sterling Sharpe 18 1994 Green Bay Packers Mark Clayton 18 1984 Miami Dolphins Ja’Marr Chase 17 2024 Cincinnati Bengals Rob Gronkowski 17 2011 New England Patriots Randy Moss 17 2003 Minnesota Vikings Randy Moss 17 1998 Minnesota Vikings Cris Carter 17 1995 Minnesota Vikings Carl Pickens 17 1995 Cincinnati Bengals Jerry Rice 17 1989 San Francisco 49ers Bill Groman 17 1961 Houston Oilers Elroy Hirsch 17 1951 Los Angeles Rams Don Hutson 17 1942 Green Bay Packers Cooper Kupp 16 2021 Los Angeles Rams Dez Bryant 16 2014 Dallas Cowboys Jimmy Graham 16 2013 New Orleans Saints Calvin Johnson 16 2011 Detriot Lions Braylon Edwards 16 2007 Cleveland Browns (Source: StatMuse)

Advertisement