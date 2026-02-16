Ja’Marr Chase issues subtle warning to Bengals ahead of next NFL season

For the third consecutive season, the Cincinnati Bengals fell short of making the playoffs, a situation that has caused a lot of frustration. One of the most affected by this is Ja’Marr Chase, who is determined to get his team back into the spotlight in the upcoming NFL season.

To position themselves among the teams contending at least for a postseason spot, the Bengals know they need to surround Joe Burrow as effectively as possible. Now fully recovered from his serious injury, he will once again be the primary leader of Zac Taylor’s team.

In recent statements to the press, Chase made it clear that he will do everything in his power to help his teammates, while emphasizing that the franchise already knows what it takes to be a contender.

“Yeah. I mean, everybody pretty much knows what we need,” the WR said, via Russell Heltman of SI.com. “I’ve said it out in the media. All I gotta do is sit back and watch. I can’t control that, so all I gotta do is control my production.

Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals.

“I mean, at the end of the day, I’m just stating my opinion on what I think we need. So, you know, I sit back, let the organization do what they do, and I just gotta let my play do the rest.”

A strong performance that fell short

Ja’Marr Chase put together a stellar individual campaign in 2025, further cementing his status as one of the league’s premier wideouts. Throughout the season, he served as the engine of the Bengals’ offense, hauling in 125 receptions for 1,412 yards and finding the end zone 8 times.

While his consistency was evident in his 11.3 average yards per catch, these impressive numbers unfortunately weren’t enough to propel Cincinnati into the postseason.

Despite Chase’s elite production and week-to-week dominance, the team ultimately fell short of a playoff berth, leaving his standout performance as a bittersweet highlight of a missed opportunity.

