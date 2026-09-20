Bengals’ Joe Burrow sees 2021 Super Bowl vibes amid outstanding defensive display

Following a Week 2 victory over the Houston Texans, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow lauded the defense's standout performance in the 2026 NFL season matchup.

The Cincinnati Bengals secured a solid 20-6 victory over the Houston Texans in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season, backed by a crucial defensive performance that reminded Joe Burrow of the franchise’s 2021 run.

After the game, Burrow expressed optimism reminiscent of a championship run, saying, “It feels like early on in 2021,” while praising the Bengals’ defense for completely shutting down the Texans, as noted by Cole McIntire on X.

In 2021, the Bengals reached the Super Bowl for the first time since 1988, ultimately losing 23-20 to the Los Angeles Rams. That game was decided when Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford connected with wide receiver Cooper Kupp for a go-ahead touchdown with 85 seconds remaining, followed by a decisive late sack of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow by Aaron Donald.

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How the defense supported Burrow

The defense’s elite effort allowed Cincinnati to control the game from start to finish, validating Burrow‘s confidence despite medical concerns that lingered throughout the week.

Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Pre-game, any doubts about his condition were put to rest when Burrow reached out directly to national media and clarified his status in a text exchange with NFL insider Jay Glazer, stating that he was “Totally good” and dismissing the injury rumors as exaggerated.

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With his back injury clearly behind him, Burrow’s commanding presence, alongside the defense’s exceptional performance, has generated excitement among Bengals fans. As Cincinnati builds on this significant win, memories of the 2021 season suggest that the roster is focused and ready for a special run.

Burrow’s performance

The defense has led both victories, which is far from the norm over the last five years. The Bengals have the chance to start 3-0 for the first time since the 2015 NFL season.

Burrow has not been dominant, but he has not been bad either, candidly admitting after Sunday’s game that he played “incredibly average” and has plenty of room to grow after two weeks. He threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns against the Texans on Sunday, with both scoring passes going to Ja’Marr Chase.

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The Bengals will travel for their first division game of the season next Sunday to face the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are currently 1-1 after falling 20-3 to the New England Patriots on Sunday.