Ja’Marr Chase provides update, bringing relief to Bengals after practice scare

Ja’Marr Chase raised concerns during the Cincinnati Bengals’ latest practice after landing awkwardly and appearing to be in pain in one of his legs.

What appeared to be just another practice at the Cincinnati Bengals’ facilities quickly became a cause for concern during a team play. Ja’Marr Chase landed awkwardly on the turf, got up in obvious pain, and immediately raised fears that something might be wrong.

After practice, the wide receiver spoke with Tony Pike of ESPN 1530 Cincinnati and said he felt fine physically, describing it as a little “hyperextension.” He also stated that he could have continued participating.

Chase attempted to catch a pass from Joe Burrow and nearly ended up injured. Fortunately for the Bengals, who will need their top stars to have a successful season, nothing serious happened, and they should be able to count on him in the immediate future.

Advertisement

Alongside Tee Higgins, Chase will look to form one of the most formidable wide receiver duos in the AFC, and they certainly have the talent to do so. The Bengals want to improve on what they accomplished in 2025, and keeping both stars healthy could be key to making that happen.

Chase’s impact on the Bengals’ offense

Cincinnati’s team results in the 2025 season fell short of expectations. However, Ja’Marr Chase’s numbers in the final statistics were quite promising heading into what’s next.

Advertisement

The wide receiver’s numbers speak for themselves: 125 receptions, 1,412 receiving yards, and a total of eight touchdowns. Now, with Burrow at full strength, Zac Taylor’s team has everything it needs to dream of winning the AFC North.

The Bengals’ 2026 receiving corps

Burrow not only has Chase and Higgins as his primary targets through the air, but he also has several other options at his disposal. Here is the Bengals’ receiving corps heading into the upcoming season.

SWR LWR RWR Andrei Iosivas Ja’Marr Chase Tee Higgins Charlie Jones Mitch Tinsley Colbie Young Ke’Shawn Williams Kendric Pryor Noah Thomas Dohnte Myers Xavier Johnson Jordan Moore