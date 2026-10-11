Are Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins playing today for Bengals vs Dolphins in Week 5 of 2026 NFL season?

The Cincinnati Bengals enter their Week 5 matchup against the Miami Dolphins with question marks surrounding their best two wide receivers: Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

What was expected to be a walk in the park Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins could’ve turned into a nightmare for the Cincinnati Bengals. Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins were both listed as questionable, but are reportedly set to play. Either way, if they aren’t at 100 per cent, it all could derail the Bengals’ hopes to improve to 3-2 in the 2026 NFL season.

“Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, both listed as questionable for today, both will play against the Dolphins,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on his X account.

Chase, who left Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a concussion, had yet to be cleared to play in Week 5 when the Bengals travel to the Sunshine State for a date with the 0-4 Dolphins. Finally, it looks like he’s been given the green light.

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The former LSU standout practiced with no limitations on Friday, but he was still listed as questionable to play Sunday. According to ESPN, Chase was required to be cleared by an independent neurologist, as is procedure under NFL head injury/concussion protocol. By all accounts, it looks like the independent neurologist has signed off on Chase, and he is active. He won’t be alone, as he will be joined by his partner in crime, Higgins.

Tee Higgins #5 of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tee Higgins injury update

Coming into the game, it’s 50/50 whether Cincinnati will dress both Chase and Higgins, one of the two, or neither, against the Dolphins. Higgins, dealing with groin and neck injuries, has been reportedly cleared, too. Although he was nowhere to be seen during the open-to-media portion of the Bengals’ Friday practice, he was still dubbed a full participant by the team’s official injury report.

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Higgins had missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday, further growing speculation ahead of Week 5 of the NFL. Although ESPN’s fantasy football app stated Higgins was in more danger of missing Week 5 than Chase, both have been cleared to go. Cincinnati will have its two-headed monster available, and that should strike fear right into Miami’s eyes.

WR depth chart

With or without Chase and Higgins, the Bengals were favored to prevail over the Dolphins. However, it’s clear they might be in for a far more fun evening with the star WR duo active in Miami Gardens.

Had Chase and/or Higgins been inactive, their depth at wide receiver may not have been enough to defeat an 0-4 side that has recently shown signs of life, and will be counting on its old good friends, the sun and humidity in Vice City, to take down Joe Burrow and company. With Chase and Higgins active, the Bengals’ help at wideout includes: Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Colbie Young (also questionable), Dohnte Meyers, and Michael Tinsley.

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Even with the two star wide receivers suiting up, they may not be fully healthy, and that would only spell trouble for the Bengals. Key players RB Chase Brown and Mike Gesicki may be asked to play a big role for Cincinnati in the Sunshine State.

Key takeaways