Where to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

The Dallas Cowboys are set to square off against the Washington Commanders in a highly anticipated Week 18 clash of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans across the country can find all the key information here, from kickoff times to streaming options, ensuring they don’t miss a moment of the action.

The Dallas Cowboys‘ playoff hopes came to an end with their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, leaving them with no chance of qualifying for the postseason. Despite this setback, Dak Prescott and the team are focused on finishing the season strong and securing a victory.

However, they face a tough challenge ahead, as their opponents, the Washington Commanders, are still fighting for a postseason spot. A win would push the Commanders into sixth place, although they could also clinch the spot if the Green Bay Packers lose. Still, Washington aim to control their destiny and avoid relying on outside results.

When will the Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders match be played?

Dallas Cowboys take on Washington Commanders in a Week 18 game of the 2024 NFL regular season on Sunday, January 5. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 PM (ET).

Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders – Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders in the USA

This NFL showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders will be available for live streaming in the USA on Fubo with a free trial available. Fans can also catch the game on FOX.