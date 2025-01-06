Former NBA All-Star criticizes Pat Riley over Heat's handling of Jimmy Butler situation

The Miami Heat’s decision to suspend Jimmy Butler for seven games due to “multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team” has sent shockwaves through the NBA community. Among the critics is former All-Star Gilbert Arenas, who didn’t hold back in calling out Pat Riley during an episode of his Gil’s Arena show.

Arenas argued that Riley’s reputation as a championship architect rests heavily on the talented rosters he’s had in the past and criticized his inability to keep stars satisfied in recent years.

“You can’t pretend you’re bigger than LeBron! LeBron leaves, this ship crashes!” Arenas said. “Jimmy comes, gets you to the chip. If he tells you to bring him one more star, mf bring him one more star”.

He continued: “For you to pretend that you are the Heat Culture and you can do this? You’re lying. Because when he leaves, nobody’s coming there. You’ve got South Beach in your favor, and you treat it like it’s a f— prison!”

LeBron James #6 and Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat high-five after a play during a preseason game against the Orlando Magic. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

DeMarcus Cousins weighs in on Riley’s handling of the situation

Former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins also shared his thoughts on the Heat’s situation with Butler during an appearance on Run It Back. While Cousins maintained that Miami remains an appealing destination for players, he criticized the franchise’s history of strained relationships with its superstars.

“I think Miami would still be a good destination,” Cousins said. “I think people are always keeping it in the back of their mind as far as thinking long-term with the organization”.

However, Cousins pointed out a troubling pattern. “It’s obvious, they don’t take care of their superstars,” he explained. “Shaq has come out. Hall of Famer, top 10 player all time. D-Wade, top 3 shooting guard of all time. LeBron James, arguably the greatest of all time. If it didn’t go well for these guys… Pat Riley doesn’t care – it’s his way or no way”.

Is Butler’s time in Miami coming to an end?

Despite Butler’s trade request and the suspension, his time with the Heat may not be over just yet. According to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, there’s still a chance Butler could remain in Miami.

“While the Miami Heat continues to listen to trade offers for six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler, his Heat tenure isn’t officially over yet,” Chiang reported. “According to a source close to the situation, Butler will be expected to rejoin the Heat and play in games if he’s still on the roster at the end of his team-issued seven-game suspension”.

For now, the Heat and Butler appear to be at a crossroads, with the future of their partnership hanging in the balance. Whether Miami can mend its relationship with its star player or move forward without him remains to be seen.