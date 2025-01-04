Jerry Jones confirmed whether a Dallas Cowboys victory against the Washington Commanders could change his opinion about Mike McCarthy’s future. This happened during an interview with 105.3 The Fan.

“No. The hay is in the barn really as far as our staff is concerned and the qualities of each of the coaches. What they have brought to the table, where they are in their careers, the circumstances and what we dealt with this year on a coach by position basis. So, no. I don’t think that something that would happen here on Sunday would impact where we’re going to be as we go forward.”

Despite having stars like Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons, the Cowboys continue to fall short in their quest to win the Super Bowl. Therefore, the big question is whether Jones will seek another drastic change to revamp the franchise.

How many years are left on Mike McCarthy’s contract?

Mike McCarthy’s contract expires at the end of this season. In an important turn of events, the head coach revealed if he has already had discussions with Jerry Jones about a new deal for 2025.

“We have not had conversations and I do just anticipate that we’ll stay on a schedule that’s similar to what we’ve done in the past. That would mean we would start our meetings next week and go through the evaluation process.”

